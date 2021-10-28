Drugmaker Sanofi raises 2021 profit guidance again after Q3 beat

PARIS (Reuters) – French bank Societe Generale on Thursday posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on higher revenue in its corporate and investment banking business and lower pandemic-related provisions for bad loans. France’s third-largest listed lender, after BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole SA, said its net income has nearly doubled in the...
TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp reported a 48% rise in second-quarter operating profit and raised its earnings outlook on Thursday as it benefited from a rebound in vehicle demand and a weaker yen. Its operating profit of 750 billion yen for the three months to Sept. 30 was higher than...
Arhaus Inc. appears headed for a downbeat debut on Wall Street, as the Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer's stock is indicated to open below the downsized initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $13 a share, below the expected range of between $14 and $17 a share. The company raised $167.7 million as it sold 12.90 million shares in the IPO, which was expected, but selling shareholders didn't end up selling the 10.00 million shares that was expected. The stock was recently indicated to open on the Nasdaq at around $12.50, or 3.8% below the IPO price. At that price, the company would be valued at about $1.75 billion, well below the previously expected valuation of up to $2.38 billion. The company is going public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF slipped 0.3% in morning trading while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.
Click here to read the full article. Casualwear will be key to an ongoing post-pandemic at Hugo Boss, which has been mostly known as a formalwear brand until relatively recently.
Today, casualwear makes up around half of all of Hugo Boss’ offerings, with formalwear and shoes making up another 25 percent each.More from WWDFront Row at Boss x Russell AthleticFront Row at Boss RTW Fall 2020Go East, Young Brand: European Fashion Looks to Former Soviet Bloc for Growth
In August this year, the brand, which is based in southern Germany, unveiled a new five-pillar strategy called “Claim 5” that wants to evolve...
The Richmond, Virginia-based company posted profits of $44.1 million, or 48¢ per share, on sales of just over $2.5 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, for a 4.3% bottom-line slide on sales growth of 14.4%. Adjusted to exclude one-time items, earnings per share were 78¢, 23¢ ahead...
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO), the country's largest oil and gas producer, reported a third-quarter profit on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by a recovery in oil demand and higher output. Calgary-based Canadian Naturalalso said it would boost its quarterly dividend by 25%, echoing similar...
Kontoor Brands said high demand outweighed higher costs, driving up revenues and income in the third quarter.
In a Nutshell: Kontoor Brands Inc., with a portfolio led by the Wrangler and Lee brands, raised its fiscal 2021 outlook on Thursday in reporting third quarter financial results, while acknowledging the impacts from the pandemic and macroeconomic factors remain uncertain.
Revenue is now expected to increase at a high-teens percentage over 2020 to $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion, as compared to a mid-teens percentage in the prior guidance.
Adjusted gross margin is now forecast to rise at the high end of the prior guidance range...
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp more than doubled its profit to $836 million in the third quarter, compared with the previous three months, the company said in a filing. Oil producers haven been posting higher results this quarter as commodities prices bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic. Occidental reported per...
Roku Inc. reported strong profit growth for the third quarter but shares of the connected-television company skidded in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the company forecast a weaker-than-expected holiday quarter due to the impacts of supply-chain disruptions.
Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. were up more than 15% in after-hours trading Thursday after the software company posted better-than-expected results for its latest quarter and offered an upbeat forecast.
Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
Shares of personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. soared 48% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock is trading on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS." Morgan Stanley was lead underwriter in a syndicate of eight banks.
Shares of Chemours Co. rose more than 8% in the extended session Thursday after the chemicals company reported third-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year 2021 guidance. Chemours said it earned $214 million, or $1.27 a share, compared with $76 million, or 46 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS matched the GAAP EPS at $1.27. Revenue rose 36% to $1.7 billion. FactSet consensus called for EPS of $1.01 on sales of $1.6 billion. Chemours raised its EBITDA guidance to between $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion, compared with a previous guidance of between $1.10 billion and $1.25 billion. It called for adjusted EPS between $3.93 and $4.13, compared with a prior forecast of between $2.84 and $3.56. Chemours lowered its capex guidance lowered to about $325 million, from about $350 million previously. The stock ended the regular trading day down 2.1%.
Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 1.28% to $335.85 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $48.48 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Vestas, the world’s largest maker of wind turbines, on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected third-quarter operating profit and lowered its forecast for operating profit margin for the full-year. Operating profit before special items fell 21% to 325 million euros ($376 million), lagging the 381 million euros forecast by 16...
CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter increased by 10% and operating income increased by 12.5%. While continuing to play a role in battling the pandemic, CVS Health’s third quarter brought increased revenue and earnings. The Woonsocket, R.I.-based company saw third-quarter revenues up 10% year over year, totaling $73.8 billion and...
