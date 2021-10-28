CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angel Tree applications being taken for Polk County residents

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 8 days ago

Annual Salvation Army program returning to Polk County this holiday season, Nov. 5 signups being held at Cedartown Boys & Girls Club

Polk-County-flyer-11-5-2021 Download

Families looking for help for making the season bright for their youth, or seniors who will otherwise be unable to celebrate Christmas this year can apply to take part in this year’s Angel Tree program with an event coming up on November 5 at the Cedartown Boys & Girls Club.

The event, being held next Friday from 12:30 to 6 p.m., gives families with children 12 and under the chance to pick out toys this year if their applications are accepted, as well as seniors who are 65 and over.

A list of required documents and information required to participate is listed in the flyer above.

Those who are unable to make it to the Nov. 5 event can also call the Salvation Army of Rome’s officer to apply through November 30.

