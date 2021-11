The 1st Cavalry Division’s Horse Cavalry Detachment from Fort Hood will be part of the Walk of Valor ceremony at a Central Texas event to honor veterans. The unit is among the many groups that will be in Georgetown on Sunday for the annual Field of Honor event, which honors those who served the nation and their communities. A field of flags will be set up at San Gabriel Park, 445 E. Morrow St.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO