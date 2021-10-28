2021 Annual VPS Student Chest Drive Supporting Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools

Tutor Me can be accessed 24/7. Frederick, Md (KM) Some students can run into difficulty with a subject as they are doing their homework. But there is help. . The Frederick County Board of Education in September approved a contract with Tutor Me, a national company with thousands of experts on numerous subjects from math to science to history to English. “This is going to be available for middle and high school students who need assistance on any subject,” says Brandon Oland, Communications Manager for Frederick County Public Schools. “No matter what they’re working on, they can get supports that are outside of the traditional school day.”

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO