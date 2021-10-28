CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Annual VPS Student Chest Drive Supporting Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools

 8 days ago

The Student Chest Drive is an annual event conducted in all schools in November. This fundraising activity is endorsed by Vancouver Public Schools Board of Directors and gives students...

madison

Donors support effort to buy school supplies for Madison students in need

A fundraising effort for the Teacher Support Network, a program of the Madison Public Schools Foundation, has topped $29,000. The money donated will be used to fill supply gaps that occur throughout the school year, with teachers often purchasing needed materials with their own dollars, spending on average $500 to $1,000 per school year.
MADISON, WI
northwestgeorgianews.com

Calhoun High School theatre students announce results of food drive

At Calhoun High School, members of Thespian Troupe No. 2940 of the International Thespian Society, the honor society for high school theatre students, collected 937 cans of non-perishables that were donated to the Voluntary Action Center as part of Treat So Kids Can Eat. TOTS Eat is a national community...
CALHOUN, GA
klin.com

Johnny Carson Foundation Gives $5M To Support More UNL Students

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced on Friday it has received a $5 million gift from the Johnny Carson Foundation that will provide tuition assistance to even more students at the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts. The gift was announced on the eve of what would have been the...
LINCOLN, NE
fox35orlando.com

Masks now optional for students, staff in Marion County Public Schools

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Face coverings are now completely optional for students, staff, visitors and volunteers in Marion County Public Schools. The change comes following the latest COVID-19 numbers released by the Florida Department of Health - Marion County. School board officials say masks are now optional because the following...
MARION COUNTY, FL
seatpleasantmd.gov

Scholarship Program for Linnel Driving School & Coalition for Public Safety Training in Schools, Inc. (CPSTS)

The Coalition for Public Safety Training in Schools, Inc. (CPSTS) believes each high school student. should be afforded the opportunity to obtain a credential vital for gainful employment. Therefore,. CPSTS is sponsoring a FREE Scholarship Program for students who meet certain eligibility responsibilities. CPSTS understands that a State of Maryland...
EDUCATION
Taunton Gazette

Taunton Public Schools holding 2021 Turkey Drive to help students, families

TAUNTON — Taunton Public Schools is accepting donations for its 2021 Turkey Drive. Donations, which will be accepted until Nov. 17, help Taunton Public Schools students and their families. This year's Turkey Drive has a goal of collecting 750 turkeys. If that goal is met, Superintendent of Schools John Cabral...
TAUNTON, MA
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin University receives $15,000 from Ellucian Foundation to support students in need

Tiffin, Ohio — Tiffin University announced Wednesday that it has selected as a 2021 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship recipient through the Ellucian Foundation. The PATH Scholarship program provides grants to higher education institutions to support students facing economic hardship. Tiffin University received $15,000 which will be distributed to...
TIFFIN, OH
KTSM

GECU Foundation Scholarship motivates trio of Hunt School of Dental Medicine Students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three members of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine’s inaugural class have been humbled and inspired by the scholarships they received from the GECU Foundation earlier this year.    This past summer, the GECU Foundation announced a $323,000 gift to the Hunt School of Dental Medicine in support of the Dean’s […]
Galesburg Register-Mail

LETTER: Give home-schooled students access to public school sports

Editor, Register-Mail: I’m writing to offer some thoughts on a recent Register-Mail article regarding home-schooled students and sports. Some of the folks quoted in the article referred to home-school students as “an irritant” and others stated “if our academic programs are not good enough for a student, then there is no way our athletic programs would be good enough for them.”
GALESBURG, IL
Daily Local News

Students at Chesterbrook Academy Elementary School in West Chester host 17th annual ‘Parade of Pumpkins’ to support families fighting cancer

WEST CHESTER — On Oct. 15, students at Chesterbrook Academy Elementary School in West Chester hosted their 17th annual Parade of Pumpkins and raised more than $1,600 for Bringing Hope Home, a Pennsylvania-based organization that supports families fighting cancer. Leading up to the event, students sold pumpkins and, with the help of their parents, carved the pumpkins into festive jack-o-lanterns and lined them along the playground. During the event, students also sold soft pretzels, hot chocolate and glow bracelets. All proceeds were donated to Bringing Hope Home.
WEST CHESTER, PA
wfmd.com

Virtual Tutoring Help Available For Frederick County Public School Students

Tutor Me can be accessed 24/7. Frederick, Md (KM) Some students can run into difficulty with a subject as they are doing their homework. But there is help. . The Frederick County Board of Education in September approved a contract with Tutor Me, a national company with thousands of experts on numerous subjects from math to science to history to English. “This is going to be available for middle and high school students who need assistance on any subject,” says Brandon Oland, Communications Manager for Frederick County Public Schools. “No matter what they’re working on, they can get supports that are outside of the traditional school day.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

