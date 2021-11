Call of Duty Mobile's battle royale lets you drop into on to the map with one of many available classes, which are unique specializations designed to give you a perk during your matches. There are currently 15 classes to choose from, with two more classes set to come in a future update. Our guide will help you choose from the best classes in Call of Duty Mobile, so you can find one that fits your playstyle.

