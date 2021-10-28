CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Laos police seize record drugs haul in Golden Triangle

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Lao police have seized a record haul of illicit drugs in the Golden Triangle region, two security sources in Thailand confirmed on Thursday, in what the United Nations said was Asia’s largest single drug bust ever. More than 55 million amphetamine tablets and over 1.5 tonnes of...

wsau.com

Comments / 1

Related
abc17news.com

Laos reports seizing huge amount of methamphetamine

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in the Southeast Asian nation of Laos have made one of Asia’s biggest-ever drug busts, seizing more than 55.6 million methamphetamine pills in a single raid. The Vientiane Times newspaper says the drugs were found in sacks in a house in the northern province of Bokeo. It says police searched the house after earlier discovering 10 million tablets hidden in beer crates on a truck on its way to the capital, Vientiane. Information from the truck driver led them to the house, where 65 bags of crystal methamphetamine, also known as ice, were also found. Laos is well known as a transit point for drugs from Myanmar, a major producer of methamphetamine, that go to Thailand, Vietnam and points beyond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Laos makes Asia's largest ever drug bust

Police in Laos have made the biggest single drug seizure ever recorded in Asia, according to the United Nations. Officers intercepted a truck carrying 55 million methamphetamine tablets and more than 1.5 tonnes of crystal meth, the UN's crime agency said. The discovery came after police stopped a truck carrying...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
963kklz.com

Police In India Seize Whale Poop

Yes, you read that right! Police in India seized 8 kilograms of ambergris, or better known as whale poop! It was valued at over $1 million! 2 people are in custody, but the ambergris is most commonly used in perfume. We have more on this story in today’s Other News!
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laos#Police#Illicit Drugs#Reuters#Unodc#The Golden Triangle#Asian
Fox News

Instagram influencer, German tourist dead after Mexican drug shootout

A California Instagram influencer was among two killed Wednesday when they were caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout in Tulum. One of the women killed was Anjali Ryot — a 25-year-old travel blogger who had more than 42,000 Instagram followers — according to authorities in Quintana Roo, the state where Tulum is located. German Jennifer Henzold, 35 was also killed by the gunfire, which came about 10 p.m. local time, according to News.com.au.
SAN JOSE, CA
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
Deadline

30,000 Visitors Locked Inside Shanghai Disneyland For Hours By Chinese Government After 1 Positive Covid Case

One woman who visited Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday either later tested positive for Covid or came into contact with someone who had it, according to reports. As a result, more than 30,000 visitors were locked in the park Sunday by Chinese government officials and forced to test negative before they were allowed to leave. According to AP “all 33,863 people who had been at the park” did indeed test negative. The Shanghai property would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday at the very least, according to a statement from park officials obtained by AP. Shanghai Disneyland told the WSJ “it would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AFP

Two foreign women killed in Mexico resort shooting

A shootout between suspected gang members left two foreign women dead and three injured at a restaurant in Mexico's Caribbean beach resort of Tulum, authorities said Thursday. The women killed were from Germany and India while the injured were from Germany and the Netherlands, the district attorney's office in Quintana Roo state said. Famed for its ancient Mayan ruins and turquoise waters, Tulum is one of the country's top tourist destinations, but it has been shaken by turf wars between rival gangs. The shooting took place on Wednesday evening at a restaurant in the center of the Riviera Maya town, which draws thousands of foreign tourists every year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Colombian drug lord Otoniel to be extradited to US

Colombia has announced that the country's most wanted drug trafficker will be extradited to the US after he was captured in a raid. Dairo Antonio Úsuga, known as Otoniel, was seized after a joint army, air force and police operation on Saturday. He led the country's largest criminal gang and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Free Press - TFP

Disease Breaks Out In Migrant Caravan Heading Through Mexico

At least 60 people, including around 40 children, traveling with a migrant caravan through Mexico exhibited symptoms of either Dengue Fever or COVID-19, according to several reports on Wednesday night. Despite the potential disease outbreaks, journalists covering the caravan said the group planned to continue traveling north from Pijijiapan, Mexico.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Guatemalan police find 54 Haitian migrants in truck trailer

Police in Guatemala have found 54 Haitian migrants, including 14 children, traveling toward Mexico in a truck trailer with the hope of reaching the United States, officials said Tuesday. Scores of Haitians have arrived in Central America trying to reach the United States, adding to the already large numbers of people from the region also looking for a brighter future there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

China is urging families to stock up on food as supply challenges multiply

Hong Kong/Seoul (CNN Business) — China is telling families to stock up on food and other daily essentials as bad weather, energy shortages and Covid-19 restrictions threaten to disrupt supplies. The country's Ministry of Commerce late Monday issued a notice directing local governments to encourage people to stockpile "daily necessities,"...
FOOD & DRINKS
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.

Comments / 0

Community Policy