Mazda has done it again. In a sea of otherwise boring-to-drive cars and fake-SUVs, they've come out swinging with a stacked team once again with the CX-30, a compact crossover. While crossovers are far from what gets my blood pumping, the CX-30 does in a way no rival can possibly dream of under forty grand. With its delicious blend of style and performance, it's impossible to ignore, all except the fact that it's just too compact.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO