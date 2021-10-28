Drugmaker Sanofi raises 2021 profit guidance again after Q3 beat

PARIS (Reuters) – French bank Societe Generale on Thursday posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on higher revenue in its corporate and investment banking business and lower pandemic-related provisions for bad loans. France’s third-largest listed lender, after BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole SA, said its net income has nearly doubled in the...
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Commerzbank on Thursday said that it swung to a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit and would achieve a profit for the full year, defying analysts predictions for a 2021 loss. The quarterly results were supported by a decrease in provisions set aside to cushion fallout from the...
TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp reported a 48% rise in second-quarter operating profit and raised its earnings outlook on Thursday as it benefited from a rebound in vehicle demand and a weaker yen. Its operating profit of 750 billion yen for the three months to Sept. 30 was higher than...
(Reuters) – German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess said on Thursday it expects its 2021 core profit to come at the lower end of its guidance range, saying increased energy, raw material and freight costs could rise even higher in the fourth quarter. The Cologne-based group reported underlying earnings before interest,...
Arhaus Inc. appears headed for a downbeat debut on Wall Street, as the Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer's stock is indicated to open below the downsized initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $13 a share, below the expected range of between $14 and $17 a share. The company raised $167.7 million as it sold 12.90 million shares in the IPO, which was expected, but selling shareholders didn't end up selling the 10.00 million shares that was expected. The stock was recently indicated to open on the Nasdaq at around $12.50, or 3.8% below the IPO price. At that price, the company would be valued at about $1.75 billion, well below the previously expected valuation of up to $2.38 billion. The company is going public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF slipped 0.3% in morning trading while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.
(Reuters) – Shares of NerdWallet Inc rose nearly 31% in their stock market debut on Friday, fetching a valuation of $1.5 billion for the personal finance firm. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
BERLIN (Reuters) -German logistics company Deutsche Post DHL increased its forecast again on Thursday for short- and medium-term profits as global trade recovered and pandemic-driven e-commerce shipments stabilised at a high level as stores reopened. Deutsche Post increased its forecast for 2021 operating profit to more than 7.7 billion euros...
(Reuters) – German chemicals group Evonik Industries on Thursday reported adjusted core profit for the third quarter broadly in-line with analysts’ estimates, citing increased demand across all of its divisions and higher pricing. The company, which makes ingredients for products ranging from animal feed and diapers to ingredients for Pfizer/BioNTech’s...
Click here to read the full article. Casualwear will be key to an ongoing post-pandemic at Hugo Boss, which has been mostly known as a formalwear brand until relatively recently.
Today, casualwear makes up around half of all of Hugo Boss’ offerings, with formalwear and shoes making up another 25 percent each.More from WWDFront Row at Boss x Russell AthleticFront Row at Boss RTW Fall 2020Go East, Young Brand: European Fashion Looks to Former Soviet Bloc for Growth
In August this year, the brand, which is based in southern Germany, unveiled a new five-pillar strategy called “Claim 5” that wants to evolve...
(Reuters) – Virgin Money UK reinstated its dividend on Thursday its as earnings recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the bank setting new medium-term targets that called for further growth in its margins. “We performed very strongly in FY21, with an expected return to statutory profit before tax underpinned by...
The Richmond, Virginia-based company posted profits of $44.1 million, or 48¢ per share, on sales of just over $2.5 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, for a 4.3% bottom-line slide on sales growth of 14.4%. Adjusted to exclude one-time items, earnings per share were 78¢, 23¢ ahead...
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO), the country's largest oil and gas producer, reported a third-quarter profit on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by a recovery in oil demand and higher output. Calgary-based Canadian Naturalalso said it would boost its quarterly dividend by 25%, echoing similar...
ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis AG, a shareholder in Roche for more than 20 years, said on Thursday the two Swiss drugmakers had agreed that Roche would buy Novartis’s nearly one-third voting stake in its cross-town rival for $20.7 billion. Novartis has agreed to sell 53.3 million Roche bearer shares for...
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Lenovo Group, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, reported a 65% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday and said it saw demand for commercial PCs grow at a near-record rate during the period. Profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 jumped to $512 million versus...
Roku Inc. reported strong profit growth for the third quarter but shares of the connected-television company skidded in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the company forecast a weaker-than-expected holiday quarter due to the impacts of supply-chain disruptions.
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. shares fell 5.5% in Thursday premarket trading after the company narrowed its guidance as higher costs take a toll. Net income totaled $66 million, or 31 cents per share, down from $113 million, or 54 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 33 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 32 cents. Revenue of $876 million was down from $797 million and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $880 million. "Our third round of pricing actions was implemented as planned, and a fourth round of pricing goes into effect in early 2022," said Chief Executive...
Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. were up more than 15% in after-hours trading Thursday after the software company posted better-than-expected results for its latest quarter and offered an upbeat forecast.
Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
