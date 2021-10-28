CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Builder Skanska’s Q3 profit roughly unchanged

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s Skanska reported on Thursday a roughly unchanged quarterly profit from a year ago and said construction...

Japanese shippers reap quarterly profit bonanza amid supply chain chaos

TOKYO (Reuters) – Nippon Yusen and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Japan’s biggest and third-biggest shipping companies by sales, reported record quarterly profits on Thursday as they benefited from higher freight rates amid the chaos hitting global supply chains. The chaos in the world’s trade system, which threatens to derail a recovery...
Japan’s Fujifilm jumps in Tokyo trading after company releases results early

TOKYO (Reuters) – Shares in Fujifilm Holdings Corp surged in early Tokyo trading on Thursday after the camera and drug maker released half-year earnings ahead of schedule, revealing a jump in sales and profit. Fujifilm shares surged as much as 4.8% versus a 1% advance on the benchmark Nikkei index.
Chemicals group Lanxess sees 2021 profits at lower end of forecast

(Reuters) – German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess said on Thursday it expects its 2021 core profit to come at the lower end of its guidance range, saying increased energy, raw material and freight costs could rise even higher in the fourth quarter. The Cologne-based group reported underlying earnings before interest,...
Commerzbank expects full year profit after strong Q3

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Commerzbank on Thursday said that it swung to a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit and would achieve a profit for the full year, defying analysts predictions for a 2021 loss. The quarterly results were supported by a decrease in provisions set aside to cushion fallout from the...
SocGen beats expectations in Q3, raises provision guidance for 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – French bank Societe Generale on Thursday posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on higher revenue in its corporate and investment banking business and lower pandemic-related provisions for bad loans. France’s third-largest listed lender, after BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole SA, said its net income has nearly doubled in the...
Evonik Q3 core profit broadly in-line on increased demand, higher pricing

(Reuters) – German chemicals group Evonik Industries on Thursday reported adjusted core profit for the third quarter broadly in-line with analysts’ estimates, citing increased demand across all of its divisions and higher pricing. The company, which makes ingredients for products ranging from animal feed and diapers to ingredients for Pfizer/BioNTech’s...
Deutsche Post hikes targets again as trade rebounds

BERLIN (Reuters) -German logistics company Deutsche Post DHL increased its forecast again on Thursday for short- and medium-term profits as global trade recovered and pandemic-driven e-commerce shipments stabilised at a high level as stores reopened. Deutsche Post increased its forecast for 2021 operating profit to more than 7.7 billion euros...
Britain’s BT confirms outlook and signals more cash ahead

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s BT confirmed its outlook for this year and next after reporting a 3% decline in first-half revenue to 10.3 billion pounds ($14.07 billion) driven by drops in services to multinational companies and a flat performance in consumer. The company, which recently strengthened its defences against a possible...
Virgin Money brings back dividend, sets new medium-term targets

(Reuters) – Virgin Money UK reinstated its dividend on Thursday its as earnings recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the bank setting new medium-term targets that called for further growth in its margins. “We performed very strongly in FY21, with an expected return to statutory profit before tax underpinned by...
China’s Lenovo posts 65% rise in Q2 profit

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Lenovo Group, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, reported a 65% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday and said it saw demand for commercial PCs grow at a near-record rate during the period. Profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 jumped to $512 million versus...
Credit Suisse pares back investment banking, sharpens focus on rich

FRANKFURT/ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse will pare back its investment bank and focus on building its wealthy client base, the Swiss bank said on Thursday, as it regroups following a string of scandals. The bank will shutter much of its prime broking business that dealt with hedge funds such as failed...
ViacomCBS Q3 Profit Dips on Streaming Costs, But Revenue Rises

ViacomCBS said third-quarter profit declined as it invested in more content for streaming audiences, but noted that its revenue from just that consumer activity was on the rise, with 4.3 million new subscribers to its broadband outlets added during the period. The New York owner of the CBS broadcast network, the Showtime premium cable network and outlets such as Nickelodeon and Comedy Central said third-quarter net income  fell to $538 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with $615 million, or $1.00 a share, in the year-ago period, as it invested in Paramount Plus, its new subscription-based streaming hub. But revenue...
Deutsche Telekom to enter optic fibre deal with Australian investor, source says

BERLIN (Reuters) – Deutsche Telekom’s supervisory board has given its approval to a planned optic fibre joint venture with Australian infrastructure investor IFM involving an investment of up to 6 billion euros ($6.9 billion), a source told Reuters. The company said in June it wanted to spend about 2.5 billion...
Google to invest $1 billion in CME Group, agrees cloud computing deal

(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google has invested $1 billion in CME Group and has struck a separate deal to move the exchange operator’s trading systems to the cloud, the companies said on Thursday. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Kellogg raises sales guidance despite labor strike

Kellogg Co. reported third-quarter net income of $307 million, or 89 cents per share, down from $348 million, or $1.01 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.09 beat the FactSet consensus for 94 cents. Sales of $3.622 billion were up from $3.429 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $3.541 billion. Kellogg U.S. cereal plant workers have gone on strike, one of many challenges the company says it faces in the fourth quarter. But Kellogg raised its full-year organic sales growth guidance to an increase of 2% to 3%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $14.041 billion, suggesting 2% growth. Kellogg stock has edged up 1.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 24% for the period.
BCE Q3 Revenues, Profit Rise

BCE Inc. (BCE) reported its third-quarter financial results on November 4 before the opening bell. The wireless service revenue of Canada’s largest telecommunications company has been boosted by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Total operating revenue came in at C$5.8 billion for the quarter ended September 30, an increase of...
Singapore lender DBS posts 31% rise in Q3 profit, beats estimates

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - DBS Group (DBSM.SI) beat market estimates on Friday with a 31% rise in quarterly profit, aided by an improvement in asset quality at Southeast Asia's largest bank. "A progressive normalisation of interest rates in the coming quarters will be beneficial to earnings," DBS Chief Executive...
Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
