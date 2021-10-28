CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swisscom trims 2021 sales outlook, keeps dividend target

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) -Swisscom trimmed its 2021 sales outlook on Thursday, citing a review of its fibre-optic partnership with Salt as well as developments in exchange rates. It now expects net revenue of around 11.2 billion Swiss francs, down from its previous forecast of around 11.3 billion, and...

Virgin Money brings back dividend, sets new medium-term targets

(Reuters) – Virgin Money UK reinstated its dividend on Thursday its as earnings recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the bank setting new medium-term targets that called for further growth in its margins. “We performed very strongly in FY21, with an expected return to statutory profit before tax underpinned by...
Toyota second-quarter quarterly profit climbs 48%, lifts outlook

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp reported a 48% rise in second-quarter operating profit and raised its earnings outlook on Thursday as it benefited from a rebound in vehicle demand and a weaker yen. Its operating profit of 750 billion yen for the three months to Sept. 30 was higher than...
SocGen beats expectations in Q3, raises provision guidance for 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – French bank Societe Generale on Thursday posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on higher revenue in its corporate and investment banking business and lower pandemic-related provisions for bad loans. France’s third-largest listed lender, after BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole SA, said its net income has nearly doubled in the...
Chemicals group Lanxess sees 2021 profits at lower end of forecast

(Reuters) – German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess said on Thursday it expects its 2021 core profit to come at the lower end of its guidance range, saying increased energy, raw material and freight costs could rise even higher in the fourth quarter. The Cologne-based group reported underlying earnings before interest,...
Britain’s BT confirms outlook and signals more cash ahead

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s BT confirmed its outlook for this year and next after reporting a 3% decline in first-half revenue to 10.3 billion pounds ($14.07 billion) driven by drops in services to multinational companies and a flat performance in consumer. The company, which recently strengthened its defences against a possible...
Deutsche Post hikes targets again as trade rebounds

BERLIN (Reuters) -German logistics company Deutsche Post DHL increased its forecast again on Thursday for short- and medium-term profits as global trade recovered and pandemic-driven e-commerce shipments stabilised at a high level as stores reopened. Deutsche Post increased its forecast for 2021 operating profit to more than 7.7 billion euros...
Commerzbank expects full year profit after strong Q3

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Commerzbank on Thursday said that it swung to a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit and would achieve a profit for the full year, defying analysts predictions for a 2021 loss. The quarterly results were supported by a decrease in provisions set aside to cushion fallout from the...
Evonik Q3 core profit broadly in-line on increased demand, higher pricing

(Reuters) – German chemicals group Evonik Industries on Thursday reported adjusted core profit for the third quarter broadly in-line with analysts’ estimates, citing increased demand across all of its divisions and higher pricing. The company, which makes ingredients for products ranging from animal feed and diapers to ingredients for Pfizer/BioNTech’s...
In face of challenges, Mondelez raises sales outlook

CHICAGO — Supply-chain challenges, including transportation and labor shortages, dampened growth at Mondelez International, Inc. in the company’s third quarter. While cautioning that these challenges are likely to persist and have an impact on fourth-quarter results, Mondelez still raised net sales guidance for 2021 and held its net income outlook steady.
Deutsche Telekom to enter optic fibre deal with Australian investor, source says

BERLIN (Reuters) – Deutsche Telekom’s supervisory board has given its approval to a planned optic fibre joint venture with Australian infrastructure investor IFM involving an investment of up to 6 billion euros ($6.9 billion), a source told Reuters. The company said in June it wanted to spend about 2.5 billion...
Gildan Sales Up 8% on 2-Year Basis

Gildan said higher activewear and underwear sales and cost controls helped boost the bottom line in the third quarter. In a Nutshell: Gildan Activewear Inc. said Thursday that sales above pre-pandemic levels, combined with a stronger margin profile, drove record earnings for the quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, Gildan said adjusted gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was up 400 basis points primarily due to “Back to Basics” cost efficiencies and lower raw material costs, while net selling prices were essentially in line with third quarter 2019 levels. Gildan said it generated record third quarter free cash flow...
Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
Singapore lender DBS posts 31% rise in Q3 profit, beats estimates

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - DBS Group (DBSM.SI) beat market estimates on Friday with a 31% rise in quarterly profit, aided by an improvement in asset quality at Southeast Asia's largest bank. "A progressive normalisation of interest rates in the coming quarters will be beneficial to earnings," DBS Chief Executive...
Swisscom Targets Positive CO2 Contribution of 1M Tons per year by 2025

With its new net zero climate target, Swisscom aims to be climate neutral across its entire value chain and, moreover, to achieve a positive CO2 contribution of 1 million tons per year by 2025. Swisscom said it has reduced its operational CO2 emissions by 80% since 1990, a figure that...
Zillow Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zillow Gr their estimated earnings by 693.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,080,308,000 from...
