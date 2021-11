The Chronicle of Philanthropy has released a list of the nation’s 100 nonprofits that garnered the most funding through charitable donations in 2020. These organizations received about US$1 out of every $11 donated over the course of the year. Shariq Siddiqui, David Campbell and Mirae Kim, three scholars of philanthropy and nonprofits, weigh in on this ranking, what it indicates about donations during the COVID-19 pandemic and where they see charitable giving headed. What trends stand out? Campbell: The $515 million that Feeding America – a national network of food banks and other agencies that help people get enough to eat –...

