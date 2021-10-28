CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

(Reuters) – Singapore's health ministry said it is looking into an "unusual surge" in infections after the city-state reported 5,324 new cases of COVID-19, the most since the beginning of the pandemic, while intensive care beds were filling up. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
wtaq.com

New Zealand’s coronavirus outbreak spreads to South Island

(Reuters) – New Zealand reported 104 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, including the first community case of the virus in the country’s South Island in nearly a year, health officials said. Most of the new infections were reported in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city that has been under a strict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization and other aid groups appealed to leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies to fund a $23.4 billion plan to bring COVID-19 vaccines, tests and drugs to poorer countries in the next 12 months. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals here...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up

Reuters reported that China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is increasingly likely to spread further. This warning comes from a health official who spoke on Sunday while authorities urged all regions to step up monitoring and called for a reduction in travel across provinces. Key notes. ''China has largely contained the virus...
TRAVEL
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong will roll out booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines from next week, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Wednesday, as authorities ramp up efforts to convince Beijing to allow crossborder travel to mainland China. The vaccination campaign in the global financial hub has lagged many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Austrian coronavirus cases surge as lockdown for vaccine holdouts looms

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s daily new coronavirus infections surged on Thursday towards the record set a year ago, making a lockdown for the unvaccinated ever more likely as the government struggles to convince holdouts to get their shot. Roughly 64% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. That...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Britain approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill in world first

(Reuters) -Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a boost to the fight against the pandemic. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended the drug, molnupiravir, be used as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Traveler with Biden tested positive for virus in Scotland

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person traveling with President Joe Biden to Europe this past week received a positive test result for the coronavirus, the administration confirmed Thursday, saying the individual did not have close contact with the president. The fully-vaccinated person is asymptomatic and is remaining in Scotland to quarantine...
WORLD
Daily Mail

US risks more tensions with France over new travel rules that disqualify people who've recovered from COVID and then gotten only one shot of vaccine, including Macron

The United States is risking more tensions with France over how the country plans to define who's vaccinated when the U.S. opens back up to European travelers next month. Bloomberg reported Tuesday that when the U.S. opens its borders to vaccinated travelers on November 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will allow in people who've had 'any combination of two doses' of the COVID-19 vaccines.
TRAVEL
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Intelligence agency warns that China is creating global genetic database that could give it dominance over U.S. health care industry and a decisive military edge

Intelligence officials on Friday issued new warnings about China's ambitions, saying it was collecting genetic data from around the world as part of a technological push that could give it a decisive military edge and dominance over the American healthcare sector. A report by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center...
POLITICS
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH

