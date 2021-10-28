CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Laos police seize record drugs haul in Golden Triangle

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Lao police have seized a record haul of illicit drugs in the Golden Triangle region, two security sources in Thailand confirmed on Thursday, in what the United Nations said was Asia’s largest single drug bust ever. More than 55 million amphetamine tablets and over 1.5 tonnes of...

wdez.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Laos makes Asia's largest ever drug bust

Police in Laos have made the biggest single drug seizure ever recorded in Asia, according to the United Nations. Officers intercepted a truck carrying 55 million methamphetamine tablets and more than 1.5 tonnes of crystal meth, the UN's crime agency said. The discovery came after police stopped a truck carrying...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Laos makes Asia’s biggest drug bust of 55 million methamphetamine tablets and 1.5 tonnes of crystal meth

Police in Laos have carried out Asia's biggest-ever drug bust during which they seized over 55.6 million methamphetamine tablets and 1.5 tonnes of crystal meth in a single raid.On Wednesday, the police intercepted a truck carrying beer crates in the country's northern province of Bokeo, which borders Thailand and Myanmar. The tablets were hidden in sacks inside the beer crates.Information from the truck driver led the authorities to a house where additional 65 bags of crystal methamphetamine, weighing a total of 1,537 kg, were discovered.The tablets were found packed into Lao Brewery beer crates. The company in a statement...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

Laos reports seizing huge amount of methamphetamine

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in the Southeast Asian nation of Laos have made one of Asia’s biggest-ever drug busts, seizing more than 55.6 million methamphetamine pills in a single raid. The Vientiane Times newspaper says the drugs were found in sacks in a house in the northern province of Bokeo. It says police searched the house after earlier discovering 10 million tablets hidden in beer crates on a truck on its way to the capital, Vientiane. Information from the truck driver led them to the house, where 65 bags of crystal methamphetamine, also known as ice, were also found. Laos is well known as a transit point for drugs from Myanmar, a major producer of methamphetamine, that go to Thailand, Vietnam and points beyond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
963kklz.com

Police In India Seize Whale Poop

Yes, you read that right! Police in India seized 8 kilograms of ambergris, or better known as whale poop! It was valued at over $1 million! 2 people are in custody, but the ambergris is most commonly used in perfume. We have more on this story in today’s Other News!
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laos#Police#Illicit Drugs#Reuters#Unodc#The Golden Triangle#Asian
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Spanish police take down international people-smuggling ring

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish police have broken up a gang that trafficked hundreds of migrants across the Balkans into the European Union concealed in trucks in inhumane conditions, authorities said on Thursday. “The investigation focused on the activities of a Spanish organisation… dedicated to smuggling Pakistani nationals into the Schengen...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Instagram influencer, German tourist dead after Mexican drug shootout

A California Instagram influencer was among two killed Wednesday when they were caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout in Tulum. One of the women killed was Anjali Ryot — a 25-year-old travel blogger who had more than 42,000 Instagram followers — according to authorities in Quintana Roo, the state where Tulum is located. German Jennifer Henzold, 35 was also killed by the gunfire, which came about 10 p.m. local time, according to News.com.au.
SAN JOSE, CA
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Deadline

30,000 Visitors Locked Inside Shanghai Disneyland For Hours By Chinese Government After 1 Positive Covid Case

One woman who visited Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday either later tested positive for Covid or came into contact with someone who had it, according to reports. As a result, more than 30,000 visitors were locked in the park Sunday by Chinese government officials and forced to test negative before they were allowed to leave. According to AP “all 33,863 people who had been at the park” did indeed test negative. The Shanghai property would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday at the very least, according to a statement from park officials obtained by AP. Shanghai Disneyland told the WSJ “it would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Two foreign women killed in Mexico resort shooting

A shootout between suspected gang members left two foreign women dead and three injured at a restaurant in Mexico's Caribbean beach resort of Tulum, authorities said Thursday. The women killed were from Germany and India while the injured were from Germany and the Netherlands, the district attorney's office in Quintana Roo state said. Famed for its ancient Mayan ruins and turquoise waters, Tulum is one of the country's top tourist destinations, but it has been shaken by turf wars between rival gangs. The shooting took place on Wednesday evening at a restaurant in the center of the Riviera Maya town, which draws thousands of foreign tourists every year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Colombian drug lord Otoniel to be extradited to US

Colombia has announced that the country's most wanted drug trafficker will be extradited to the US after he was captured in a raid. Dairo Antonio Úsuga, known as Otoniel, was seized after a joint army, air force and police operation on Saturday. He led the country's largest criminal gang and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Free Press - TFP

Disease Breaks Out In Migrant Caravan Heading Through Mexico

At least 60 people, including around 40 children, traveling with a migrant caravan through Mexico exhibited symptoms of either Dengue Fever or COVID-19, according to several reports on Wednesday night. Despite the potential disease outbreaks, journalists covering the caravan said the group planned to continue traveling north from Pijijiapan, Mexico.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Guatemalan police find 54 Haitian migrants in truck trailer

Police in Guatemala have found 54 Haitian migrants, including 14 children, traveling toward Mexico in a truck trailer with the hope of reaching the United States, officials said Tuesday. Scores of Haitians have arrived in Central America trying to reach the United States, adding to the already large numbers of people from the region also looking for a brighter future there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

China is urging families to stock up on food as supply challenges multiply

Hong Kong/Seoul (CNN Business) — China is telling families to stock up on food and other daily essentials as bad weather, energy shortages and Covid-19 restrictions threaten to disrupt supplies. The country's Ministry of Commerce late Monday issued a notice directing local governments to encourage people to stockpile "daily necessities,"...
FOOD & DRINKS
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy