Swisscom trims 2021 sales outlook, keeps dividend target

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) -Swisscom trimmed its 2021 sales outlook on Thursday, citing a review of its fibre-optic partnership with Salt as well as developments in exchange rates. It now expects net revenue of around 11.2 billion Swiss francs, down from its previous forecast of around 11.3 billion, and...

wdez.com

