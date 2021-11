Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) soared more than 60% to a record high above $0.00008 on Wednesday, furthering a staggering rally in the popular cryptocurrency's price in recent days. Shiba Inu is now the 11th most valuable cryptocurrency, with a total market value of more than $28 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Supporters of the so-called meme coin believe it's a worthy rival to Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), a controversial cryptocurrency that was created as a joke and went on to rocket in value.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO