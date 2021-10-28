Japanese electronics company Omron to invest in robot maker Techman

With their potential to increase productivity, collaborative robots and autonomous mobile robots are being used widely in the pharma sector. In the pharmaceutical sector, robotics is now widely used for various activities, including packing medical equipment and implants and aiding operations. Further, collaborative robot arms are utilized for mixing, counting, dispensing, and inspection to offer consistent outcomes for business-critical items. The manufacturing industry has benefited from automation, which has increased productivity. Large and small businesses utilize technology to keep ahead of labor shortages, quality control, and consistency. When it comes to robotics and Autonomous Mobile Robot applications, it helps facilities stay competitive and adaptable.
