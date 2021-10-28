CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As batter, you always have darker thoughts before the game: Jason Roy

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbu Dhabi [UAE], October 28 (ANI): England batter Jason Roy has revealed that he had to overcome dark thoughts and put his hard work in training into action as his 61 helped England beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. England had restricted Bangladesh...

