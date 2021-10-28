State volleyball roundup: East Limestone falls to Bayside Academy in Class 5A championship

BIRMINGHAM — 2021 was a record year for the East Limestone Indians. Unfortunately, it didn’t come with the perfect ending.

The Indians reached the 5A state championship game Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena but were unable to come away with a win, losing to Bayside Academy 25-13, 25-13, 25-9.

“They’re an awesome team,” said East Limestone head coach Nicole Eslick. “Coming in our plan was just to take care of ourselves and hope the rest would fall into place. That’s what we did , but it just didn’t work out for us today.”

While East Limestone performed well on defense, the Indians struggled to generate offense.

“I felt like we were always on defense. We were always having to scramble,” Eslick said. “Our passing was also not where it needed to be. We weren’t able to set the ball up for our hitters like we needed to.”

East Limestone seniors Riley Carwhile and Bryanna Johnson bnoth finished with seven kills. Carwhile had nine digs, while Johnson had 11. Bailey Baker had 16 assists.

Tournament MVP Blakely Robbins led Bayside with 33 assists. Caroline Chastang and Ella Broadhead finished with 11 and 10 kills respectively.

Bayside’s win earned the Admirals their 20th consecutive state championship, extending the national record they already held.

“It’s insane,” said Ann Schilling, Bayside’s head coach for all 20 championships. “It’s hard to fathom that I’ve been sitting here for 20 straight years. You can’t take anything for granted.”

East Limestone had a record year of its own. The Indians finished 46-8, a school record for wins, and advanced to the state finals for the first time in school history.

“When I was in school here the furthest we ever made it was the Elite Eight, so getting here was a big deal,” Eslick said. “I’m super excited for my girls. They sacrificed a lot of their lives for volleyball and put in a lot of hard work. They deserved to get here.”

The Indians will graduate five seniors who, despite the loss, didn’t take their postseason run for granted.

“If you would have told me a few games into the season that we would go all the way to the state championship, I would have laughed in your face,” said senior Riley Carwhile.

“The five seniors this year, we’re all like a big family,” added senior Bryanna Johnson. “It meant a lot for us to make this run together.”

The seniors feel they have set a new standard for volleyball at East Limestone High School.

“Hopefully the younger girls will take inspiration from this run,” Carwhile said. “Hopefully they’ll look at us and think that if they can do it, we can too.”

--

Elsewhere

West Morgan fell to LAMP 3-1 (25-13, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17) in the quarterfinals of the 4A volleyball state tournament on Wednesday. It was the first appearance for the Rebels in the state tournament since 2016.

“I think when you’re down here, the atmosphere is like none you can match anywhere else,” West Morgan head coach Alesha Hutto said. “These girls have never been here before and I was hoping that wouldn’t be a factor, but you could tell the first two sets they weren’t themselves.

“I thought we played well the last two sets, but it was just too big a hole to climb out of.”

Abby Yerby led the Rebels in the game with nine digs and 33 assists. Ellie Jones had nine kills and 30 digs.

Hutto hopes the experience from Wednesday will play dividends in the future as the Rebels lose just two seniors from this year’s team.

“We’re very junior-heavy and a lot of these girls play volleyball year-round,” Hutto said. “Hopefully this will give us valuable experience and give us an opportunity to go further next year.”

Lindsay Lane was also in action Wednesday, competing in the 1A tournament.

The Lions defeated Sweet Water 25-17, 26-16, 24-26, 25-11 in the quarterfinals. Megan Roe led the team in the match with 10 kills and 13 digs.

Lindsay Lane lost in the semifinals to No. 1 Donoho 25-15, 25-15, 25-16. Lindsey Holland led the team in the match with 11 kills and 13 digs. Haley Grace Waltman had 10 kills and eight digs.