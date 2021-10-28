CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan is not alone, says President Tsai Ing-wen amid growing China threat

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaipei [Taiwan], October 28 (ANI): Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has said she believes if they came under attack from China, the US and other regional democracies would come to their aid. Tsai made these remarks in a CNN interview, a day after the US endorsed Taiwan's "meaningful" participation in...

AFP

China hits back after Biden criticises Xi's COP26 no-show

China hit back Wednesday against criticism by US President Joe Biden, who had accused Beijing of not showing leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the make-or-break COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow. Xi -- who leads the planet's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change -- has not travelled outside of China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not joined world leaders for COP26. Biden on Tuesday had launched blistering criticism of the Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending the summit. "Actions speak louder than words," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded Wednesday.
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
AFP

Europe "standing" with Taiwan, visiting delegation says

Taiwan's democracy is "a treasure" to be protected, the head of a visiting European Parliament delegation said on Thursday, promising to stand with the island as tensions between Beijing and Taipei spiral to their highest level in years. Glucksmann called Taiwan's democracy "a treasure that all democrats around the world should cherish and protect."
smcm.edu

Taiwan and China: On the Brink of War??

Provocative Chinese military flights near Taiwan recently have raised tension in the Taiwan Strait and drawn international concern (and the attention of John Oliver, who covered this on his Oct. 24th show). Is this a harbinger of a Chinese attack? If not, what is going on now between China and Taiwan? Is China’s Xi Jinping talking of “peaceful reunification” while preparing for future war? What does this mean for the U.S.?
milwaukeesun.com

China again tightens information flow: Report

Beijing [China], November 4 (ANI): In further addition to the list of measures taken to curb the individual's right to information, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) recently warned internet service providers to follow the latest version of the recently published "List of sources of Internet News Information" before reprinting news information, said a media report.
Defense One

How War With China Begins

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
The Independent

Biden says there is ‘no need’ for ‘physical conflict’ with China despite rising tensions

President Joe Biden said there will be no need for the US to engage in a “physical conflict” with China and he does not worry about one starting despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday prior to departing the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Biden was asked if the potential for armed conflict between the two world powers had grown because of recent Chinese weapons tests, including one of a hypersonic missile last month.Mr Biden replied: “Am I worried about an armed conflict or some that accidentally occurring with China? No,...
milwaukeesun.com

US senator submits bill to boost Taiwan's military capabilities amid China tensions

Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): Amid Beijing's growing military aggression, a US senator has introduced the Arm Taiwan Act of 2021 to strengthen Taiwan's defences against a possible Chinese invasion. The legislation calls for allocating USD 3 billion annually for a new Taiwan Security Assistance Initiative to accelerate Taiwan's deployment...
KREX

Biden uses trip abroad to confront China on climate, more

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Over five days abroad at two global summits, President Joe Biden showed a new willingness to openly confront China over climate change and its lack of leadership on the global stage. Biden ended his time at the U.N. climate summit in Scotland on Tuesday by chastising Chinese President Xi Jinping for […]
Washington Post

There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
US News and World Report

Taiwan to Boost Reserve Training Amid China Tension

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday it will boost training of its reserve forces next year, including doubling down combat and shooting exercises, as China increased military activities near the island Beijing has not ruled out taking by force. Tensions between Taiwan and China, which claims the...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Amid security threats, US revokes China Telecom's licence

Hong Kong, October 31 (ANI): Amid national security concerns, the US revoked China Telecom's licence to counter possible infiltration of its key networks by Chinese companies. The decision was made by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and it comes at an important time, shortly after US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping vowed to rebuild communication channels after years of rising tensions. It is clear that even the current administration is not helping China anymore, reported The HK Post.
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi looks to allies at UN as global support grows for Taiwan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping has called for reform at the United Nations amid signs that Washington is increasingly keen to stand up for democratic Taiwan, which lost its place in the U.N. on Oct. 25, 1971, to be replaced by the People’s Republic of China.
