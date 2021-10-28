CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T20 WC: Starc being monitored after being struck on knee

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], October 28 (ANI): Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is being monitored by team medical staff after being struck on the knee during training. Australia will lock horns with Sri Lanka...

