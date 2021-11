Illinois health officials are reporting a spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases among young children just as many have become eligible for the vaccine. More than 16% of the new cases reported today were in children between ages 5 and 11, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. Federal regulators this week approved use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for that age group.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO