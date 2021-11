On Veterans Day, Aurora will honor the heroes who bravely served our country and returned home to continue serving in many ways throughout the community. With the theme "Serving Our Country and Our Community," the annual Aurora Veterans Day Parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, from Benton Street and Broadway Avenue. It will conclude at the GAR Memorial Hall, 23 E. Downer Place, where veterans, parade participants, and guests will convene for a tribute ceremony.

AURORA, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO