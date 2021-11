PELHAM – At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, the Pelham BOE had an in depth discussion regarding COVID-19 protocols going into the holiday season. “Our students, the positivity rate has stayed below 0.5 percent of our kids for five weeks in a row now,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Coefield. “The community positivity rate, which was around 20 percent for a while, as of last Friday was 6.5 percent. I checked it today, and it was at 6 percent. We’ve dropped out of the red zone and we’ve gone to the orange, but it’s my understanding if we can stay below that 7.99 for seven consecutive days, we will drop from the orange down to the yellow.”

PELHAM, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO