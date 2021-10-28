Congress ignores seniors
The do-nothing Congress has managed to do something - ignore the needs of senior citizens. Medicare by statute, is forbidden from covering routine dental, eyeglasses and hearing aids. The social...www.dailyherald.com
The do-nothing Congress has managed to do something - ignore the needs of senior citizens. Medicare by statute, is forbidden from covering routine dental, eyeglasses and hearing aids. The social...www.dailyherald.com
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0