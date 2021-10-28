CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress ignores seniors

Daily Herald
 7 days ago

The do-nothing Congress has managed to do something - ignore the needs of senior citizens. Medicare by statute, is forbidden from covering routine dental, eyeglasses and hearing aids. The social...

Pasadena Star-News

Senior Living: If Congress adds dental coverage to Medicare, should all seniors get it?

William Stork needs a tooth out. That’s what the 71-year-old retired truck driver’s dentist told him during a recent checkup. That kind of extraction requires an oral surgeon, which could cost him around $1,000 because, like most seniors, Stork does not have dental insurance, and Medicare won’t cover his dental bills. Between Social Security and his pension from the Teamsters union, Stork said, he lives comfortably in Cedar Hill, Missouri, about 30 miles southwest of St. Louis. But that cost is significant enough that he’s decided to wait until the tooth absolutely must come out.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Herald

GOP pushback on employer vaccine mandate underway in states

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- President Joe Biden's mandate for many private employers to require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is facing a wall of opposition from state Republican officials who are passing laws and signing orders to exempt workers, threatening businesses that comply and preparing a legal fight over rules that were announced Thursday.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Medicare#Drug Prices#Corporate Taxes#Big Pharma
Washington Times

Vulnerable Democrats worry about no deal on drug costs

Fifteen House Democrats facing tough reelection bids next year wrote House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying they’re worried about having to explain to their constituents why they failed to keep their promise to lower drug prices. The promised plan to let Medicare negotiate down drug prices was dropped from President Biden’s...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The scandal involving Ron DeSantis and the silenced professors just got worse

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has remained uncharacteristically quiet about the growing scandal at the University of Florida, which has barred numerous professors from testifying as expert witnesses in lawsuits challenging the Republican governor’s policies. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. This is odd. After all, conservatives...
POLITICS
Washington Post

The case of Ron DeSantis and the muzzled professors takes another dubious turn

Last week, we learned that the University of Florida barred three professors from testifying as expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging the voter suppression law that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed earlier this year. A bit of scrutiny showed the university’s rationale to be strange and inexplicable. Opinions to start the...
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Big Pharma spending $263M to prevent Congress from lowering drug prices

Lowering prescription drug prices is among the Biden administration's most urgent priorities. But the drug industry is spending big to keep that from happening. A new compromise on Capitol Hill would offer some relief from high prices by gradually allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices similar to private insurers for the first time, while capping out of pocket costs at $2,000 and setting limits on the cost of insulin.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as "beyond unacceptable" part of the Democratic reconciliation bill. According to analyses, a planned repeal of the SALT deductions cap would amount to a massive windfall for the wealthiest. The $1.75 trillion bill has been mired in the Senate amid disputes among Democrats. Sen. Bernie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

