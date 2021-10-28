Congress ignores seniors

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO