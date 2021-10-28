CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan is not alone, says President Tsai Ing-wen amid growing China threat

Cover picture for the articleTaipei [Taiwan], October 28 (ANI): Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has said she believes if they came under attack from China, the US and other regional democracies would come to their aid. Tsai made these remarks in a CNN interview, a day after the US endorsed Taiwan's "meaningful" participation in...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Un#Ani#Cnn#Ccp#American#Taiwanese#Chinese
