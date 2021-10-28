CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

J-K LG Sinha dedicates war memorial at Srinagar

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSrinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 27 (ANI): 'Saviours of Kashmir' war memorial at 'Ground Zero' of 27 October 1947 was dedicated by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday at Srinagar International Airport. "The memorial commemorates the arrival of Indian Army...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srinagar#Jammu And Kashmir#War Memorial#Ani#Indian Army#Indian Air Force#State Forces Of Jammu#Pakistani Army#Air Marshal#Western Air Command#Goc 15 Corps#Ddc#Badgam
