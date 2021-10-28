CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

T20 WC: Starc being monitored after being struck on knee

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], October 28 (ANI): Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is being monitored by team medical staff after being struck on the knee during training. Australia will lock horns with Sri Lanka...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

T20 WC: Hardik Pandya taken for scans after being hit on shoulder against Pak

Dubai [UAE], October 24 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been taken for scans after he received a blow on his shoulder during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup game against Pakistan. "Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting. He has now gone for scans," the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tymal Mills: England bowler to undergo scan to assess quad injury

Tymal Mills faces a scan on a tight right quad in the next couple of days that will likely determine whether or not he is involved in the remainder of England’s T20 World Cup campaign.Mills limped off the field during England’s Super 12s group match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday evening, having reached for his upper leg after abruptly pulling up in his delivery stride midway through his second over.He was unable to return as Eoin Morgan’s side moved to the brink of the semi-finals courtesy of a hard-fought 26-run win and England say Mills will undergo a...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Christian
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Pat Cummins
Person
Nathan Ellis
Person
Aaron Finch
Person
Ashton Agar
Person
Adam Zampa
Person
Mitchell Marsh
Person
David Warner
Person
Josh Inglis
Person
Matthew Wade
Person
Glenn Maxwell
Person
Josh Hazlewood
Person
Marcus Stoinis
Person
Mitchell Starc
Person
Kane Richardson
albuquerqueexpress.com

Unmukt Chand signs with BBL franchise Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne [Australia], November 4 (ANI): India batter Unmukt Chand will break new ground for the Big Bash, after signing with the Melbourne Renegades. The former India A and India U19 captain will be the first Indian cricketer to feature in the KFC Big Bash League. Chand, 28, called time on...
WORLD
The Independent

Australia thrash Bangladesh to boost T20 World Cup semi-final hopes

Adam Zampa took five for 19 as Australia rebounded from their T20 World Cup mauling at England’s hands with an eight-wicket thrashing of a subpar Bangladesh in Dubai.England gave their old rivals an eight-wicket pasting at the same venue five days earlier but Australia were never in danger of a second successive Super 12s loss after an overmatched Bangladesh were blown away for 73 in 15 overs.Leg-spinner Zampa twice took two wickets in an over en route to career-best T20 international figures and such a paltry target was never likely to present a problem, with Aaron Finch lacing four sixes...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

T20 WC: Would love to have Kohli in the dressing room after game, says Scotland skipper Coetzer

By Baidurjo BhoseDubai [UAE], November 4 (ANI): Scotland might have found the going tough in the ongoing T20 World Cup Super 12 stage in UAE, but skipper Kyle Coetzer wants the boys to learn as much as they can by playing against the big boys in world cricket. Going into the clash against India, Coetzer says while he wants the group to play hard on the pitch, he would also love for them to learn from the Indian cricketers on how to improve on the big stage.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T20#Australia#Ani
albuquerqueexpress.com

T20 WC: Sky is the limit for this Scotland team, says captain Coetzer

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 4 (ANI): Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer has said that the sky is the limit for his side despite being knocked out of the ICC Men's World Cup 2021 after a 16-run defeat to New Zealand. Martin Guptill's sensational 93 off 56 balls helped the Black Caps...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

T20 WC: Scotland will give everything they have got to beat India, says skipper Coetzer

Dubai [UAE], November 4 (ANI): Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer on Thursday said the team will give their everything to beat India in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. India will next lock horns with Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday and the side would hope to register a comprehensive victory to further boost their net run rate in order to remain in the hunt for the qualification for semi-finals.
WORLD
The Guardian

Australia’s feelgood factor returns as crushing win strengthens T20 World Cup position

F Australia’s Twenty20 team and World Cup campaign were each flat after being steamrolled by England a few nights ago, they each received a fair amount of reinflation by Thursday’s performance against Bangladesh. Adam Zampa took five wickets for the first time in the format, almost every bowler struck within their first over, Aaron Finch blazed at the top of the order, and Australia knocked off an embarrassing target of 73 in barely six overs. The resulting boost to net run rate put Australia into second spot in the group, with a better chance now than South Africa of reaching a semi-final.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Dubai
Country
South Africa
Country
Sri Lanka
albuquerqueexpress.com

West Indies to tour Pakistan for 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs in December

Lahore [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced West Indies will play three T20Is and as many ICC men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches at the National Stadium in Karachi from December 13-22. According to PCB, this will be the West Indies' first tour of...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

T20 WC: Family is our place where we can lean upon, says Ashwin

Dubai [UAE], November 4 (ANI): India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday expressed gratitude towards his family for always supporting him during tough times. India will next lock horns against Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday and the side would hope to register a comprehensive victory to further boost their net run rate in order to remain in the hunt for the qualification for semi-finals.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Nigar Sultana to captain Bangladesh in women's World Cup qualifiers

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 4 (ANI): Nigar Sultana Joty will lead the Bangladesh squad in the ICC women's World Cup qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe from November 21 to December 5. Pakistan and Bangladesh will feature in a highly anticipated match on the opening day of the tournament to be played across four venues in Harare.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy