Scoring pastures yearly can help identify trends

Equipment – Tools – farm miscellaneous – building. materials – buildings – tack – miscellaneous. Auction will consist of items from the Patricia M. Smith Estate Probate Case No. 20201041: 2002 Chevy Silverado 2500 With 200,000 + miles. Lift gate. Some rust motor runs great! green couch & love seat, oak platform rocker & ottoman, coffee table, oak corner shelf, collection of Denim Days, 2 mauve lamps, mauve Fenton lamp, white Fenton lamp, green & brass Fenton lamp, floor lamp, recliners, pictures, sconces, shelves, flowers, candles, Boyd Bears, Middleton dolls, Marie Osmond dolls, long oak stand, little rocker, Kirby sweeper, Queen Tank sweeper, Christmas decor, pine bedroom suite – dresser, queen bed, chest of drawers, night stand. Pink Fenton lamp, blue Fenton lamp, oak queen bed, porcelain dolls, benches, corner heart stand, oak china cabinet, oak pedal leg dining room table with 4 chairs, oak chairs, lots of kitchen wares, silver Craftsman toolbox and more!
