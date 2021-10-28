Scoring pastures yearly can help identify trends

Hello from Graze-N-Grow. For all those in the non-farm public, many casual conversations start with sports, but many of us in the farming community will usually start with a rain update, at least during the growing season, and then it turns to snow and cold topics. Since our livelihoods are bonded closely to the vagaries of these weather events, it’s only natural. All this to say we finally got some rain — not a lot, but at least now we can burn our accumulated trash and the threat of field fires is alleviated.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO