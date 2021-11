Arvin Rodney Jorgenson “Bones” made his journey on October 29, 2021 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He was born July 20, 1947 to the late Rodney and Maude (St. Clair) Jorgenson. Arvin grew up and went to school at Bar G, he attended the academy in Roswell NM and later worked for the Fish & Game, worked for Housing, went to trade school for Auto Mechanic in Texas, taught his kids and grandkids how to Mechanic and everything you need to know about the mountains. He enjoyed being in the mountains, which he called his home. He loved to hunt, camp, and fish with all his kids and grandkids. He really enjoyed baking his famous bannock bread for his family. He did everything to bring our family together even if it was just a simple dinner at his home. Raising his grandkids and other kids that came to stay with him. He always left his home open to anyone who needed a warm place to sleep, he never said no.

