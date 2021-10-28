CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

A monk, a student, an artist: Tortured by Myanmar military

By VICTORIA MILKO, KRISTEN GELINEAU - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 7 days ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A monk was made to hop like a frog, in a humiliation tactic. An accountant was shocked with electric probes....

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Monk's Reappearance Brings Solace In Coup-hit Myanmar

When dawn arrives in normal times, 80-year-old Buddhist monk Maha Bodhi Myaing Sayadaw emerges from his meditation on the plains of northern Myanmar to silently receive food offerings from a handful of followers. Now each morning, crowds of pilgrims line his path, hoping for a glimpse of the monk who...
RELIGION
KEYT

Myanmar skips ASEAN summit after its military ruler excluded

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders have begun their annual summit without Myanmar amid a diplomatic standoff over the exclusion of the leader of the military-ruled nation from the group’s meetings. Myanmar skipped the three-day summit in protest after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations shut out its top general from its meetings. The group’s refusal to allow Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to represent Myanmar at the summit was its harshest rebuke yet of the country’s military rulers since they ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February. The military takeover in Myanmar triggered widespread protests and a violent crackdown by authorities. Security forces are estimated to have killed almost 1,200 civilians.
POLITICS
The Independent

Rights groups decry conviction of autistic Cambodian teen

Rights groups are urging Cambodian authorities to release an autistic teenager who was sentenced to eight months in prison for social media posts critical of the government, saying Tuesday his case was being misused to intimidate his opposition activist parents.Kak Sovannchhay, 16, was convicted Monday of incitement to commit a felony and public insult by a Phnom Penh municipal court for comments he had made in a Telegram chat group defending his father, a senior political opposition member who is himself in custody facing charges, and for sharing Facebook posts criticizing Prime Minister Hun Sen. His mother, Prum Chantha,...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Monk#Detainees#Ap#Associated Press
abc17news.com

Myanmar upset its military leader barred from regional meet

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-installed government has challenged a pronouncement by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ barring its leader from attending next week’s annual summit of the regional bloc. It said the declaration issued by ASEAN chair Brunei violated the charter of the group, to which it belongs. A statement issued Friday by Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry detailed why it believed ASEAN had violated its own rules by taking such action. The 10-member ASEAN bloc acted after Myanmar refused to allow its special envoy to meet with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. She has been detained since Myanmar’s military seized power from her elected government in February.
WORLD
raleighnews.net

Myanmar military shells town, destroys hundreds of homes

THANTLANG, Myanmar - On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of a broader campaign on communities defying the military coup. Thantlang, in western Chin State, was shelled after a clash with a local self-defense unit. According to a local monitoring group,...
MILITARY
Shore News Network

Civil War Plagues Myanmar After Military Coup

Civil war has spread throughout Myanmar since the military junta overthrew the government in February, according to the departing U.N. envoy, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday. U.N. Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener recommended sanctions against the junta leaders until they can be replaced with officials that want...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
BBC

Military officers condemn CIA torture as a stain on America

Seven senior US officers serving on a military jury have rebuked the alleged CIA torture of a prisoner as "a stain on the moral fiber of America". A clemency letter from most of the panel, published by the New York Times, condemns the treatment of Majid Khan. Khan admits working...
MILITARY
The Independent

Facebook removes Ethiopian PM's post for inciting violence

Facebook says it has removed a post by Ethiopia’s prime minister that urged citizens to rise up and “bury” the rival Tigray forces who now threaten the capital as the country’s war reaches the one-year mark.Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s post on Sunday violated the platform’s policies against inciting and supporting violence, spokeswoman Emily Cain for Facebook’s parent company, Meta told The Associated Press. It was taken down on Tuesday morning, she said.“The obligation to die for Ethiopia belongs to all of us,” Abiy said in the now-deleted post that called on citizens to mobilize “by holding any weapon...
WORLD
Trumann Democrat

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly. The United States said security has “deteriorated significantly,” and it strongly warned its citizens to consider leaving. The emergency declaration...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Military Jury Slams Treatment of Terrorist Tortured at ‘Black Sites’

A week after sentencing a tortured terrorist to 26 years in prison, seven senior U.S. military officers penned a letter condemning the C.I.A.’s brutal treatment of him, calling it a “stain on the moral fiber of America,” reports The New York Times. Majid Khan, a Baltimore high school graduate who joined al Qaeda, testified Thursday at Guantánamo Bay about the horrific abuse he endured from C.I.A. agents at “black sites” abroad, including sexual abuse. “Mr. Khan was subjected to physical and psychological abuse well beyond approved enhanced interrogation techniques, instead being closer to torture performed by the most abusive regimes in modern history,” wrote the panel of officers. Khan had said he was tortured even after cooperating with interrogators. “This abuse was of no practical value in terms of intelligence, or any other tangible benefit to U.S. interests,” the officials said. “Instead, it is a stain on the moral fiber of America; the treatment of Mr. Khan in the hands of U.S. personnel should be a source of shame for the U.S. government.” The letter urged the senior Pentagon official in charge to grant Khan clemency, marking the first time such a request was made at Guantánamo Bay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Trumann Democrat

WHO authorizes Indian-made COVID vaccine, months into use

NEW DELHI (AP) — The World Health Organization granted an emergency use license Wednesday to a coronavirus vaccine developed in India, offering reassurance for a shot the country’s regulators allowed long before advanced safety and efficacy testing was completed. The U.N. health agency said in a statement that it had...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Times Daily

Spanish court rules to extradite Venezuela spy chief to US

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court on Wednesday ordered the extradition of a former Venezuelan spy chief to the United States where he is wanted on charges of drug trafficking and belonging to a terror organization. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Britain’s Mali mission: Troops target Isis in growing African conflict

The sudden bursts of machinegun and Kalashnikov fire erupted from the long grass and thorn bushes as the British troops approached. They shot back and after an intense exchange, in which 700 rounds were fired over 12 minutes, two suspected Isis fighters lay dead.Twenty-four hours later the same soldiers were trying to escape a swirling fire closing in around them. One of the armoured vehicles the troops were travelling in, loaded with weapons, ammunition and fuel, was set alight and destroyed. The men on board jumped out and scrambled to safety as others ran for cover.Two soldiers injured trying to...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ethiopia tried to limit rare UN report on Tigray war abuses

The findings of the only human rights investigation allowed in Ethiopia’s blockaded Tigray region will be released Wednesday, a year after war began there. But people with knowledge of the probe say it has been limited by authorities who recently expelled a U.N. staffer helping to lead it.And yet, with groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International barred from Tigray, along with foreign media, the report may be the world's only official source of information on atrocities in the war, which began in November 2020 after a political falling-out between the Tigray forces that long dominated the...
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopian govt vows to fight on in 'existential war'

Ethiopia's government said Thursday it was on the brink of victory in an "existential war" against Tigrayan rebels and vowed to fight on, in an apparent rebuke of international ceasefire calls on the conflict's first anniversary. We are fighting an existential war!"
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy