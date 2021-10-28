CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Freaky flashbacks! You forgot these stars appeared in horror movies!

By Bang Showbiz
Parsons Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnya Taylor-Joy has completely captivated Hollywood directors with her unique onscreen presence and impressive acting chops. At just...

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: "The Evil Dead,” a horror movie that isn’t a horror movie

Originally released in 1981, “The Evil Dead” has gained a reputation as one of the greatest horror films ever, one of the greatest cult films ever and as one of the most successful independently produced films ever. The movie’s staggering success and legacy is well deserving of analysis, especially now that it has turned 40 years old this October.
MOVIES
dotesports.com

YouTube and Twitch star El Rubius set to appear in Uncharted movie

The days of streamers appearing in major films or television appearances are only getting more common, and the latest of these comes with the newly revealed Uncharted movie. Taking to Twitter today, Spanish streamer and YouTuber El Rubius that he will be appearing in the film alongside star Tom Holland for an “NPC role.” The content creator who has a Twitch following of 10 million and 40 million YouTube subscribers shared images from the set of the film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Collider

Mike Flanagan Would "Love" to Make a 'Star Wars' Horror Movie

Mike Flanagan recently revealed that an earthquake sparked the idea of creating a horror movie based in the Star Wars universe and we need it on our screens now. Flanagan, known for directing horror films like Doctor Sleep and Gerald's Game, posted to Twitter that he had woken up to an idea for what could be his newest film: a Star Wars horror flick. Flanagan tweeted, "Got woken up by the earthquake this morning, sat there for a few minutes just thinking "I'd really love to make a horror movie in the STAR WARS universe..." Though we aren't sure what exactly prompted this idea besides the earthquake, we are confident that this genre combination is a must-have.
MOVIES
imdb.com

12 Horror Movie Podcasts to Make You Scream

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. No category of movie inspires passionate devotion quite like the horror genre. Although...
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Underrated Horror Movie Recommendations: The Haunting

Out of all the horror movies that haven’t really been given a lot of respect, The Haunting is one of those that has been given a great deal of grief for a number of reasons, one of which is because it’s seen as a poor remake of the original that was released in 1963. It’s important to note that some elements were kept the same, but a few were definitely changed to give the remake a darker and definitely more confrontational effect that was bound to lead to a showdown near the end. The original didn’t feature this, which is why it’s confusing to think that a lot of people would prefer it over the remake. But the idea that a confrontation didn’t need to happen in the manner that it did is easy to see, though if one is all about confronting the evil that dwells within the shadows then this movie was done in a very convincing manner. Plus, the whole idea of trapping Hugh Crain, the dominating spirit of the house, in the doors that he had crafted for his own amusement, was ironic and kind of fitting.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Movies#Horror Film#Supernatural Horror#Freaky#Flashbacks#Golden Globe
Inside the Magic

Hollywood Hitmakers Are Gunning to Make a ‘Star Wars’ Horror Movie

In Hollywood right now, director Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep, Gerald’s Game, Midnight Mass) is a key player in the horror game and, now, the hitmaker has his sights set on one of the most popular franchises in cinematic history — the Star Wars universe. Flanagan recently shared that an earthquake...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
digitalspy.com

American Horror Story and Man of Steel stars join new horror movie

American Horror Story's Emma Roberts and Worlds of DC star Michael Shannon have teamed up for a freaky new movie. Titled Abandoned, it's been reported by Deadline that production has already wrapped, whilst the story itself catches up with a mother, father and infant son as they relocate to a remote farmhouse.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

A Star Wars Horror Movie? Midnight Mass' Creator Wants It To Happen, And We're Totally On Board

With creepy-looking characters and its share of dark storylines, the Star Wars franchise has given fans some pretty frightening moments over the years. While it’s safe to say it lives firmly in the sci-fi and space fantasy genres, the setting and themes of the epic series wouldn’t be completely out of place with more overt horror themes. At least one Hollywood filmmaker seems game to try to take one of its productions in a spookier direction And given what he’s done for the horror genre on Netflix, Midnight Mass’ Mike Flanagan might be just the right man for the job.
MOVIES
The Independent

37 horror movies that will actually scare you this Halloween

For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right. Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience. Those that do deliver, though,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
1045wjjk.com

HORROR MOVIES

Horror movies…..been watching them since the early 70’s. My Dad and I would stay up to watch “Sammy Terry” on Friday night, and then on Saturday it was “Son of Svengoolie” and “Creature Features”. I loved the classic Universal monsters, you know Frankenstein, the Wolfman, Dracula, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. So, yes, I’ve seen a horror movie or two…..haha!
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Midnight Mass Director Wants to Make a Horror Movie in the Star Wars Universe

Mike Flanagan has made himself one of the foremost directors in horror since he made his first movie, Makebelieve as a student in 2000. Having dipped into the work of Stephen King with Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep, and brought The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor to Netflix, his latest series Midnight Mass is also proving to be a huge hit this Halloween. While he is already in post-production on his next collaboration with Netflix, the horror-mystery series The Midnight Club, Flanagan revealed in a post on Twitter that he would love to bring the horror genre to the world of Star Wars.
MOVIES
Esquire

50 Actors You Forgot Did Superhero Movies

In 2017 alone, Marvel and DC will release a combined five superhero movies, and that doesn't include any of the many TV shows featuring heroes from both properties — The Flash, Arrow, The Defenders, and so on and so on. There are plenty of actors in Hollywood, of course, but at this point the superhero genre is so big that pretty much every famous person you can think of has been in one. Miley Cyrus? Yes. Samuel L. Jackson? Basically all of them. Oscar winners Natalie Portman, Viola Davis, and Nicole Kidman? Yep, even them! Click through for a trip down superhero memory lane.
TV SHOWS
thecinemaholic.com

7 Horror Movies Like Antlers You Must See

‘Antlers’ follows a school teacher and her brother who attempt to uncover the truth after the former becomes convinced that one of her students is harboring a dark entity. The film builds tension by giving us glimpses of a grotesque monster that seems to pass from person to person while leaving a trail of death in its wake.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones stars team up on new horror movie

Downton Abbey star Tuppence Middleton and Game of Thrones actor Ralph Ineson will headline new folk horror movie Lord of Misrule, which has already begun filming in Hertfordshire. The movie, which is being directed by horror veteran William Brent Bell and written by The Quiet Ones writer Tom de Ville,...
MOVIES
beaconjournal.com

Akron flashback: Gory little movie from 1983 unleashed on world on YouTube

One of the best times of my life was when a crazed killer hunted down my friends in a dark abandoned house. Nobody made it out alive, including me. Grainy footage of the gruesome 1983 rampage has finally been released to the unsuspecting public. “The Light Ice Gang Massacre,” a nine-minute horror movie produced by college students with way too much time on their hands, is enjoying its world premiere this month on YouTube.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy