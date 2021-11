Oceanagold Corp. [OGC-TSX; ASX, NEW ZEALAND; OGDCF-OTC]has commenced processing at the Didipio gold-copper mine in the Philippines. Scott Sullivan, chief operating officer and acting CEO, said, “This is a major milestone for Oceanagold, the Didipio mine and host communities. Following the confirmation of the Didipio mine financial or technical assistance agreement renewal, Didipio is producing gold and copper again, which will be an important source of free cash flow generation for the company and a significant contributor of socio-economic benefits for the region and country.

WORLD ・ 5 HOURS AGO