Intel is set to launch their new Alder Lake 12th Gen CPUs very soon. While we fully expect these new CPUs to offer the usual gains in performance, there’s a lot more riding on this launch than usual. Firstly, these new CPUs are pretty different from the last generation, with the new big.LITTLE design that should see a more intelligent distribution of performance across the CPU. Larger more powerful cores for the heavy lifting, but separate smaller and more efficient cores for background tasks.

