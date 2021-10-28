CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China coal futures plunge again as government plans price curbs

By Bloomberg News
mining.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoal futures in China extended a plunge as the nation’s government considers new limits on prices to help ease an energy crisis, along with a call on miners to lift output. The most-active thermal coal contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fell as much as 9.7% Thursday to...

Reuters

U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC's tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
d1softballnews.com

China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Bulgaria coal miners brace for 'disaster' as phaseout looms

Nikolay Dinev, 34, has worked as a coal miner for 12 years but now faces an uncertain future as an EU-wide exit from coal is being discussed at the UN's COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. "It will be a disaster... The closure is inevitable," Dinev told AFP on the outskirts of the Maritsa East complex in central Bulgaria. Bulgaria -- which joined the EU in 2007 but remains one of the bloc's poorest and also one of the most coal-dependent countries -- had long refrained from setting a deadline to end electricity production from coal. But the government announced last month that it would propose 2038 or 2040 as possible end dates as part of its engagements under the European Green Deal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Yuan#Thermal Coal#Energy Crisis#5 500 Nar#The State Council
Reuters

Russian gas pipeline stuck in reverse in Europe

(Reuters) -A major Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Europe remains stuck in reverse after requests to transport gas westwards through it into Germany were abruptly withdrawn, data on the website of its German operator showed. Russian gas has not flowed to Germany via the pipeline since Saturday. Instead,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Visualizing copper demand for renewables

Renewable energy is considered one of the most effective tools to reduce global carbon emissions and fight climate change. However, building technologies like solar and wind power plants or electric vehicles (EVs) can be mineral-intensive. Copper is considered an essential metal for renewables. The metal is highly conductive, can easily...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Aluminium prices plunge as China ramps up coal production

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices fell sharply on Thursday as the biggest producer China said its coal output had shot up and would continue to rise, helping to ease a power crisis that has forced smelters to produce less metal. Benchmark aluminium on the LME was down 3.3%...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

China thermal coal prices rise after falling for 10 days

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China thermal coal futures rebounded on Wednesday after falling for 10 days on an expected jump in fuel demand to meet heating needs amid forecasts for plunging temperatures. China's National Meteorological Center is predicting snowfall in the north and cold winds in the next two...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
China
TheConversationAU

Global emissions almost back to pre-pandemic levels after unprecedented drop in 2020, new analysis shows

Global carbon dioxide emissions have bounced back after COVID-19 restrictions and are likely to reach close to pre-pandemic levels this year, our analysis released today has found. The troubling finding comes as the COP26 climate talks continue in Glasgow in a last-ditch bid to keep dangerous global warming at bay. The analysis was undertaken by the Global Carbon Project, a consortium of scientists from around the world who produce, collect and analyse global greenhouse gas information. The fast recovery in CO₂ emissions, following last year’s sharp drop, should come as no surprise. The world’s strong economic rebound has created a surge in...
ENVIRONMENT
mining.com

The commodity boom is starting to push battery prices higher

The world’s biggest battery market is showing the strain of surging commodity prices. Chinese manufacturer Gotion High-tech Co. sent a letter to customers in mid-October seeking to adjust battery prices, citing a jump in the cost of cathode materials and electrolyte to copper and aluminum foil. The company said it “has tried its best to reduce the cost impacts but with little effect.”
INDUSTRY
AFP

Coal workers feel pain of France's climate goals

The Gardanne smokestack is the highest in France at 295 metres (975 feet) but the mood at the power station beneath the once-proud chimney has reached an all-time low. Gardanne is one of the last remaining French coal-fired stations. Ever since the government announced the closure of its coal plants three years ago to help meet climate goals, anger and despair has spread across this community of 20,000, half an hour's drive northeast of Marseille. Many have lost their jobs, and they are furious with the government, which they say is not helping them find a place in a post-coal future. "What good is the ecological transition if it leads to mass unemployment?" asked Nadir Hadjali, boss of the hard-left CGT union at the power plant that went into operation in the 1950s.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

China’s nonferrous group suggests commercial reserves for cobalt, nickel

China should improve its capability to secure nickel and cobalt resources and set up commercial reserves for the metals, the Shanghai Securities News (SSN) reported on Thursday, citing an official with the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association. The world’s top metals consumer still heavily relies on imported resources of the...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Oil-rich UAE to burn waste to make power

With rubbish piling up in the desert, the United Arab Emirates has found a new way to get rid of its trash -- incinerators that will turn it into electricity. According to Janek Vahk of Zero Waste Europe, incinerating rubbish may be "easier" than having space-consuming landfills, but it is far from green.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerquenews.net

China cuts down magnesium production, disrupts Europe's car industry

POREG (Policy Research Group) reported that China that manufactures more than 95 per cent of Europe's magnesium requirements, has cut back on production leading to considerable disquiet in the European Union (EU), as magnesium is vital to sectors such as cars, aircraft, and electronics. At the recent EU leaders' summit...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Stocks Steady Before Fed Decision On Stimulus

Stock markets steadied and the dollar retreated Wednesday, with investors biding their time ahead of a hotly-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement on tapering its vast stimulus propping up the economy. World oil prices sank as concerns about China tempered demand expectations. "If there is no sign of stress across... markets, it's...
STOCKS

