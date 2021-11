TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati confirmed through a statement that head football coach Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs mutually parted ways after more than two decades in charge. Patterson, once the program’s defensive coordinator, took over as the head man in 2000 and finished his career with a 181-79 record. The team was trending in the wrong direction, however, going 21-22 overall and 13-19 in Big 12 play since the 2018 season.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO