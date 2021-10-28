CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan defense minister says island must defend itself

By HUIZHONG WU Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's defense minister said Thursday that the island must defend itself and not depend entirely on others for help if China were to launch an attack, even as Taiwan's president said she had faith the U.S. would defend it. “The country must rely on itself,...

