Food & Drinks

Food for the Future: Making the World a Better Place

By Kathy Ireland
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal food production is responsible for a staggering 40% of carbon emissions but shifting from traditional meat-centric diets to plant-based...

Axios

The rise of vegan food in unexpected places

Vegan cuisine is popping up in two places it wasn't present before: fine dining and fast food. Why it matters: The single biggest way an individual can reduce their carbon footprint is to eat less meat and dairy. Now, the popularization of meatless meals could help curb meat consumption in the U.S.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

Surprise! Upcycled Foods Are Way Better Than They Sound

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rachael Mamane first remembers seeing the term upcycled applied to food about a decade ago. “It acknowledges that our food system is a problem,” says Mamane, whose former company, Brooklyn Bouillon, reduced agricultural waste by selling delicious broth made of ordinarily discarded animal bones. She sees upcycled snacks—a burgeoning category of food products made from would-be-wasted ingredients—as the industrial food complex apologizing for its extravagance. “We are observing a process that ends in waste and identifying a use for that waste,” Mamane says of the scraps and by-products marketed in perky packages. Of course, for consumers to buy into the movement and its suite of thrifty products, vendors need to convince the public that what they’re selling is delicious food, not repackaged trash.
FOOD & DRINKS
MindBodyGreen

Full-On Flavor: 4 Ways Rice Vinegar Makes Your Food Taste Better

Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. If you open up anyone's kitchen cabinet, you'll get a little insight into which ingredients get the most action. And whatever's in the front row—olive oil, ghee, apple cider vinegar—says a lot about a person and what they're eating. But our question for you: How about rice vinegar? Has it taken its rightful spot in your lineup? We hope so because that means you're a person who cares about flavor and is simply eating better!
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

9 Best Ballpark Foods to Make for the World Series®

You only need a few ingredients to make a homemade caramel sauce, which you'll pour over popcorn and peanuts and then bake in the oven. So easy! "I actually prefer this to regular Cracker Jack," says Karen Gaudette Brewer. "You get all the good flavor without having any stale pieces. I also like being able to control the popcorn-to-nut ratio!"
FOOD & DRINKS
#Food Production#Food Drink#Nrf#Boosted Commerce
Helping Companies Make Better Candy

From luscious chocolate to rich caramel, whimsically shaped gummies and gooey nougat, candy is the delicious, joyous treat that people enjoy throughout the world. Our success spotlight today features Michelle Frame, President and Candy Scientist at Victus Ars, to discuss the science behind incredible candy and how confectionery technology can even help save lives!
SCIENCE
wgnradio.com

Mike McCloud is bringing the World Food Championships and ‘food sport’ back, better, and in a big way in Texas

WFC Founder and CEO, Mike McCloud joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Mike talks about new elements built into the events in Dallas and how the World Food Championships are back with amazing chefs and personalities for 2021. For more information on teams, restaurants, chefs and all the action, check out https://worldfoodchampionships.com/
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

Is Lab-Grown Meat Is The Future Of Food?

According to UC Davis, the cattle industry is "the No. 1 agricultural source of greenhouse gases worldwide." This fact is one of the reasons vegetarians don't eat meat and vegans don't eat any animal products. There are, of course, also ethical considerations when it comes to killing or exploiting other sentient beings for food.
AGRICULTURE
uwfvoyager.com

What is World Food Day?

After the Great Depression of 1929, the United States was desperate to better the standard of living for its citizens. Families were struggling, hunger and malnutrition were extremely high and those who worked in the agricultural field were dying to make up for the overproduction they worked with for many years.
FOOD & DRINKS
Independent Record

'Local' food bill needs better definition

There is nothing “local” about non-local food ingredients. This is especially true in state law deceptively campaigned in 2021 as the “Montana Local Food Choice Act.”. “Local” must mean only intrastate ingredients and intrastate products: food only grown, produced and sold in Montana. Yet, this is not what is happening with new law.
RETAIL
techstartups.com

Swedish food tech startup Nick’s raises $100M to make the world healthier with its sugar-free snacks and ice cream

Sugar tastes good but too much of it is also bad for your health. American adults consume an average of 77 grams (about 18 teaspoons) of sugar per day. This adds up to around 60 pounds of added sugar each year, per person– that’s six, 10-pound bowling balls. That’s also more than 6 teaspoons (25 grams) of added sugar per day (100 calories per day for women) of dietary guidelines recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA).
FOOD & DRINKS
theithacan.org

Commentary: IC athletes need better food options

Everyone remembers that one kid who would eat the gross cafeteria food, no matter how disgusting it seemed. At Ithaca College, we sometimes find ourselves being that kid when we visit the dining hall. Except this time, unlike in elementary or high school, you can’t easily avoid the cafeteria food by bringing your own lunch or getting lunch elsewhere. This time, it’s unavoidable; the dining hall is often the only option for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
ITHACA, NY
earth.com

Climate change could make Earth inhospitable by 2500

A research team led by McGill University estimates that if greenhouse emissions are not quickly curbed, Earth will be unrecognizable by 2500, with some regions becoming completely inhospitable. The projections suggest that by this time in our planet’s future, the Amazon will be barren, the American Midwest tropical, and India will be too hot to inhabit.
ENVIRONMENT
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Salt Bae is paying his staff the same hourly wage as the cost of the mashed potato on his expensive menu

The infamous Salt Bae restaurant is reportedly hiring chefs to work for the same hourly wage as the cost of the mashed potato on his inflated menu. According to a job ad on Caterer.com, the role of Chef de Partie - which means a chef in charge of a particular area of production in a restaurant - at Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge establishment, Nusr-Et is salaried at £12-£13.50 an hour, plus tips.
RESTAURANTS
Shropshire Star

Food expo to take place in county

A food and drink expo will be taking place in the county next month. The event, which will take place at the Mercure Hotel in Telford, is being organised by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and the Department for International Trade. Being held from 9.30am to 3pm on November 17, Shropshire...
FOOD & DRINKS
kingstonthisweek.com

Volunteering makes our community a better place for those around us

Volunteering connects us to others and to our communities. It has a significant impact making our community a better place for those around us. Helping out with even the smallest tasks can make a difference to the lives of people, animals, and organizations in need. Volunteering can benefit you and your family as much as the agency you choose to help. Dedicating your time as a volunteer helps you make new friends, expand your network, and boost your social skills and can assist you in meeting goals you may have set. It is a great way to make new friends especially if you are new in the area and strengthen relationships with friends and family by spending time together doing a shared activity. It strengthens your connections to the community and widens your support network, exposing you to people with common interests, resources in your community, and fun and enjoyable activities. Contact us today to find out what opportunities are available in your community!
CHARITIES
cgiar.org

World Food Prize Laureates on Implications for Feed the Future and Achieving the SDGs

Please join World Food Prize Laureates Dr. Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted (2021) and Dr. Rattan Lal (2020) for a conversation with Dr. Rob Bertram, Chief Scientist, and Mr. Mike Michener, Deputy Assistant Administrator, of the Bureau for Resilience and Food Security, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Building on their decades-long relationship with USAID and its field missions, the Laureates will discuss their work, with an emphasis on nutrition and climate change themes. Laureates will share insights and key messages for USAID, Feed the Future, and a wide network of partners.
ADVOCACY

