CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Finland: Defending champion Kuopio Steelers re-sign championship QB, Joey Bradley

By AFI
americanfootballinternational.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe defending and two-time Finnish champion Kuopio Steelers have re-signed quarterback Joey Bradley for the 2022 season. The 30-year-old, 6’1″, 190-pound Bradley from Seattle (Issaquah), Washington, led the Steelers to their second straight Maple League title in Finland, throwing for 1,542 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season. He added...

www.americanfootballinternational.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

The Steelers Have Reportedly Signed A New Kicker

The Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves in need of a replacement kicker after starter Chris Boswell took a shot during the team’s win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. On Tuesday, the Steelers reportedly found their man. Pittsburgh announced earlier this morning that it has signed free agent kicker Josh Lambo...
NFL
AOL Corp

Steelers Reportedly Not Done Making Deadline Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers already made a significant deal before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but they’re not done yet. On Tuesday morning, the Steelers traded outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He wanted out of the Steel City because he wasn’t receiving much playing time.
NFL
Columbus Dispatch

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has no extra motivation, but still throws shade

The last time Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers saw the Browns they were on the wrong side of a 48-37 playoff loss, which included Cleveland bolting out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. A dejected Roethlisberger sitting on the bench became a meme for Browns fans after...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Top League#Finnish#Maple League#The Vysocina Gladiators#The Lisboa Devils#Portuguese
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steelers vs. Browns: What they're saying in Cleveland after loss

Sure, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are dumbfounded by coach Mike Tomlin’s fake field goal attempt that landed kicker Chris Boswell in concussion protocol. But the Steelers won and the Cleveland Browns are reeling. And Cleveland media is piling on the Browns as well. Here are some snippets. Enjoy. “They have much...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Share Thursday Update On K Chris Boswell

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell sustained a concussion in last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns after he took a shot on a botched fake field goal attempt in the first half. He left the game and went into concussion protocol, leaving the team without a placekicker on the roster for the rest of the contest.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger Continues Fall In NFL.com’s QB Index

If you’ve been paying attention the lsat few years, the general consensus from the national media regarding Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been that the 39-year-old quarterback is completely washed up and does not provide the Steelers with the best chance to win week-to-week. That narrative continues weekly in...
NFL
USA Today

Steelers may not see Browns QB Baker Mayfield in Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up its bye week and will begin preparations for the Cleveland Browns very soon. This includes preparing to take on a Browns team that might not have starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. According to Mayfield, per NFL reporter Jay Glazer, in addition to a torn labrum,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Poland
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Country
Spain
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Should Steelers go QB or OT with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to revamp their offense moving forward. Should they be targeting a quarterback or offensive tackle first in the 2022 NFL Draft?. There is plenty of blame to pass around for Pittsburgh’s embarrassingly poor start to the 2021 NFL season. The same team that started 11-0 for the first time in the history of the franchise last year is off to a 3-3 start this season, and the record doesn’t show just how bad they have been at times.
NFL
Yardbarker

Which Browns QB Should Start Against The Steelers?

One of the few perks of playing Thursday Night Football is that the teams get a 10-day break between games. The Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of that break to get players healthy because they are playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 on Halloween. Make no mistake, the...
NFL
On3.com

Report: Kansas City Chiefs tried to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers defender

The Kansas City Chiefs are in desperate need of defensive help and looked to find it in the form of Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. The Chiefs made the Steelers an offer for Melvin Ingram, but the Steelers would prefer not to trade him to another AFC team per Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network. The veteran pass-rusher, formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers, visited the Chiefs during the 2021 free agency period but ultimately chose to sign with the Steelers on a one-year, $4 million contract.
NFL
Yardbarker

Sporting News Predicts Pitt QB Lands With Steelers

With the Pittsburgh Steelers expecting to be on a quarterback hunt this offseason, and the University of Pittsburgh continues to shine behind the play of their star quarterback, at least one publication believes it's a match made in heaven. In Sporting News latest 2022 NFL mock draft, the Steelers pick...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy