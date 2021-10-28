Non-Invasive Cancer Treatment Using Innovative Technology

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 374 (2021) Cite this article. EGFR inhibitors have revolutionized the treatment of advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Mefatinib is a novel, bioavailable, second-generation, irreversible pan-EGFR inhibitor. This phase Ib/II open-label, single-arm, multi-center study investigated the efficacy, safety, biomarker, and resistance mechanisms of mefatinib in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLC. This study included 106 patients with EGFR-mutant stage IIIB-IV NSCLC who received first-line mefatinib at a daily dose of either 60"‰mg (n"‰="‰51) or 80"‰mg (n"‰="‰55). The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS). Secondary endpoints were overall response rate (ORR), disease control rate (DCR), overall survival (OS), and safety. The cohort achieved an ORR of 84.9% and DCR of 97.2%. The median PFS was 15.4 months and the median OS was 31.6 months. Brain metastasis was detected in 29% of patients (n"‰="‰31) at diagnosis and demonstrated an ORR of 87.1%, PFS of 12.8 months, and OS of 25.2 months. Adverse events primarily involved skin and gastrointestinal toxicities, which were well-tolerated and manageable. Analyses of mutation profiles were performed using targeted sequencing of plasma samples at baseline, first follow-up 6 weeks from starting mefatinib therapy (F1), and at progression. Patients with concurrent TP53 mutations had comparable PFS as wild-type TP53 (14.0 vs 15.4 months; p"‰="‰0.315). Furthermore, circulating tumor DNA clearance was associated with longer PFS (p"‰="‰0.040) and OS (p"‰="‰0.002). EGFR T790M was the predominant molecular mechanism of mefatinib resistance (42.1%, 16/38). First-line mefatinib provides durable PFS and an acceptable toxicity profile in patients with advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLC.

