Cancer

Non-Invasive Cancer Treatment Using Innovative Technology

By Kathy Ireland
success.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the end of 2020, there will be an estimated 1.8 million new cases of cancer diagnosed in the United States,...

www.success.com

Comments / 2

Harvard Health

Cancer survivors' sleep is affected long after treatment

Once the stress of a cancer diagnosis and its intensive treatments have passed, the hope is that life can return to normal. But we know that this is not true for many people who have had treatments for cancer, and sleep is often impacted for a long time after treatment.
CANCER
healthitanalytics.com

Advancing Personalized Treatment For Throat Cancer Patients

- University of California researchers are studying how to advance personalized treatment for patients with HPV-associated oropharyngeal cancer. The research led by Robert Chin, MD, PhD, a radiation oncologist at UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, focuses particularly on patients with an inherited variant KRAS gene. The team of researchers gained...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Treatment Options for Colorectal Cancer with Liver Metastasis

Mary F. Mulcahy, MD: Hello, I’m Mary Mulcahy from the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University. Liver metastasis is the most common site of metastases for colorectal cancer. Standard treatment involves systemic chemotherapy with multidrug agents and often biologic agents in addition, either a VEGF [vascular endothelial growth factor] or an EGFR [epidermal growth factor receptor] inhibitor. In a small number of cases, immunotherapy may be beneficial. For liver-only disease, we try to incorporate liver resection when possible. However, of all patients with metastatic disease to the liver, about 80% aren’t amenable to any surgical intervention or local ablative therapy intervention. For those, we’re seeking out other treatments to enhance the effects of the chemotherapy on liver-only metastasis. Right now, the standard of care therapy is multiagent systemic chemotherapy with a biologic agent. When there’s disease confined to a small area, to a lobe, or perhaps multilobar disease, some of it may be amenable to surgical resection or ablative therapy. However, the majority of these cases aren’t.
CANCER
Cleveland Jewish News

Innovative breast-cancer treatment uses anesthesia of nervous system around tumor

Researchers at the Technion‒Israel Institute of Technology have developed an innovative treatment for breast cancer based on analgesic nanoparticles that target the nervous system. The study, published in Science Advances, was led by Professor Avi Schroeder and Ph.D. student Maya Kaduri of the Wolfson Faculty of Chemical Engineering. Breast cancer...
CANCER
capecod.com

Local Cancer Non-Profit Names New CEO

HYANNIS – The Cape Wellness Collaborative recently named Abigail Field as their new CEO, succeeding founder Sarah Swain who ran the organization from its inception in 2014. The CWC provides free integrative wellness therapies to those facing cancer on the Cape Cod & Islands. “I am very lucky to inherit...
CHARITIES
Medscape News

How Delta Delayed Cancer Treatment: 'Hyperlocal' and Multifaceted

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Nitesh Paryani, MD, had received a referral for a patient with metastatic brain cancer who needed radiation immediately. But his hospital was full of COVID-19 patients, most of whom were unvaccinated. "We had no beds available," Paryani, the medical director of Tampa Oncology and Proton, wrote in an op-ed in The Washington Post. "Our emergency department had a 12-hour wait that day."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wevv.com

Free Wigs For Those Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Experiencing hair loss can be hard for anyone and for those undergoing treatment, it can add stress. To ease that, Just Stylin Salon in Evansville hosted Free Wig Wednesday, giving away a variety of wigs to those undergoing cancer treatment or who experienced medical-related hair loss. "We started doing this...
EVANSVILLE, IN
clevelandclinic.org

Advances in Aggressive Thyroid Cancer Treatment

As the worldwide incidence of thyroid cancer has increased, it has generated much debate and study concerning the proper evidence-based management strategies. This increase in thyroid cancer, overall, has fortunately not resulted in an increase in mortality from thyroid cancer.1 However, advanced, invasive thyroid cancers continue to represent the primary cause of thyroid cancer-specific death, and these aggressive thyroid cancer variants result in significant morbidity for patients. Morbidity from primary and recurrent treatment for these cancers is not inconsequential, and it is often not captured in outcomes studies. In addition to treating all patients suffering from thyroid cancer, we have dedicated considerable focus in our Head & Neck Institute at the Cleveland Clinic on this subset of patients.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

ZAP Surgical to Bring Next-Gen Non-Invasive Brain Tumor Treatment to the American Hospital of Paris Group

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021-- ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced an agreement to bring its advanced ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform to the Centre de Cancérologie de la Porte de Saint-Cloud (CCPSC) in Boulogne, France. As part of the renown American Hospital of Paris, CCPSC will be the first in France to offer the latest advance in radiosurgical brain tumor treatments. First patient treatments with ZAP-X at CCPSC are estimated to begin the Fall of 2022.
HEALTH SERVICES
pharmacytimes.com

Understanding Opportunities for Non-Invasive Pain Treatments

An effective therapeutic treatment for acute or chronic pain needs to be convenient, easy to self-administer, and have rapid onset to provide fast relief. Pain management involves a multimodal approach that consists of using treatments from one or more clinical disciplines incorporated into an overall treatment plan. This plan allows for different approaches to address the pain condition (acute and/or chronic) and may include medication, restorative therapies, interventional procedures, behavioral health approaches, and complementary and integrative health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healthitanalytics.com

Machine Learning Predicts Cancer Treatment Response

Advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence are allowing researchers to create more targeted precision medicine-based treatment using predictive analytics. By analyzing large amounts of complex data, clinicians can provide individualized treatments, improving patient outcomes. “In medicine, we need to be able to make predictions,” professor at the School of...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Stomach cancer atlas maps path to better treatments

Scientists in Singapore have assembled the world's largest and highest-resolution atlas of gastric cancer, a leading cause of global cancer death. The atlas provides, at the level of single cells, new insights into how gastric cancers progress and how tumors from separate patients differ from one another. The findings also identified molecular pathways driving gastric cancer growth and spread to other organs, and also how the disease can be better treated.
CANCER
WNDU

Medical Moment: Pancreatic cancer treatment

---- Don E. Somerville has lived a long, full life: a soldier, a singer, a lawyer, and now a cancer survivor. “Whenever you tell people pancreatic cancer people go, ‘oh, I’m sorry.’ You already know there are basically, you know, writing you off right as you sit there,” says Somerville.
CANCER
baptisthealth.net

Innovative Care Provides Hope for Pancreatic Cancer Patients

Progress is being made in the treatment of pancreatic cancer, offering patients and their families hope for improved life expectancy and quality of life. Experts at Miami Cancer Institute are using advanced surgical techniques, innovative treatment approaches and clinical trials to extend the lives of pancreatic cancer patients, who typically are not diagnosed until their disease is advanced.
MIAMI, FL
BBC

Bereaved Dover parents continue cancer treatment fight

The parents of a teenager who died from a rare and aggressive cancer say it is vital a targeted treatment is found. Kelly Turner, from Dover, was diagnosed with a desmoplastic small round cell tumour (DSRCT) in 2015 and was told she had just two years to live. Her family...
CANCER
Nature.com

Mefatinib as first-line treatment of patients with advanced EGFR-mutant non-small-cell lung cancer: a phase Ib/II efficacy and biomarker study

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 374 (2021) Cite this article. EGFR inhibitors have revolutionized the treatment of advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Mefatinib is a novel, bioavailable, second-generation, irreversible pan-EGFR inhibitor. This phase Ib/II open-label, single-arm, multi-center study investigated the efficacy, safety, biomarker, and resistance mechanisms of mefatinib in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLC. This study included 106 patients with EGFR-mutant stage IIIB-IV NSCLC who received first-line mefatinib at a daily dose of either 60"‰mg (n"‰="‰51) or 80"‰mg (n"‰="‰55). The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS). Secondary endpoints were overall response rate (ORR), disease control rate (DCR), overall survival (OS), and safety. The cohort achieved an ORR of 84.9% and DCR of 97.2%. The median PFS was 15.4 months and the median OS was 31.6 months. Brain metastasis was detected in 29% of patients (n"‰="‰31) at diagnosis and demonstrated an ORR of 87.1%, PFS of 12.8 months, and OS of 25.2 months. Adverse events primarily involved skin and gastrointestinal toxicities, which were well-tolerated and manageable. Analyses of mutation profiles were performed using targeted sequencing of plasma samples at baseline, first follow-up 6 weeks from starting mefatinib therapy (F1), and at progression. Patients with concurrent TP53 mutations had comparable PFS as wild-type TP53 (14.0 vs 15.4 months; p"‰="‰0.315). Furthermore, circulating tumor DNA clearance was associated with longer PFS (p"‰="‰0.040) and OS (p"‰="‰0.002). EGFR T790M was the predominant molecular mechanism of mefatinib resistance (42.1%, 16/38). First-line mefatinib provides durable PFS and an acceptable toxicity profile in patients with advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLC.
CANCER

