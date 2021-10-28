Best-in-Class On-Premise, Removable Data Management

Click to learn more about author Jenny Hyun. Many in enterprise Data Management know the challenges that rapid business growth can present. Whether through acquisition or organic growth, the amount of enterprise data coming into the organization can feel exponential as the business hires more people, opens new locations, and serves new customers. The enterprise IT team, in particular, plays a significant role where they are tasked with consolidating new and existing data sources and enforcing quality and governance rules to ensure that the data is consistent, accurate, and available to the stakeholders who need it. But it’s easy for growing organizations to fall into the trap of “siloed” data. For instance, project teams may care only about the data and applications in their direct purview without consideration for company-wide access, much less interoperability. As data is scaled across the organization, the disparities in formatting, taxonomy, and structure can make enterprise-wide BI and analytics nearly impossible.

