Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Matchup Preview (10/24/21) Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will take a trip to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers in Staples Center. Morant and company are fresh off a high-scoring bout against the Cleveland Cavaliers: the final score was 132-121. While Memphis handled Cleveland in the end, it is interesting to see the Grizzlies allowing a Cavs team that finished last season as the lowest-scoring team in the NBA to drop 121 points on them. Meanwhile, the Lakers struggled in their first game outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who combined for a solid 67 points. Westbrook had a poor shooting night and did not provide much of anything, so he will be looking to put together a much better performance against the Grizzlies.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO