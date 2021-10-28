Letter: Time for oil independence

Finally! An article in the left-leaning Journal Star that calls it like it is. Marc Thiessen’s column “The second coming of Carter” (Oct. 19) gives actual information on this train wreck of an administration's attempt...
Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC's tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
House Republican lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to give a "timely and clear" response to reported efforts by the Mexican government to limit access to its energy sectors – in a way they say excludes U.S. companies and violates the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The letter from 40...
Am I the only one in amazement that with oil at $80-plus per barrel, the state of Alaska is a beggar needing warm clothing to last the winter? What is wrong with our politicians that they allow oil companies to make billions of dollars on oil that belongs to all of us and we can’t afford a college hockey team?
The global energy crisis has sent oil and gas prices into the stratosphere, and consumers are paying the price. The EIA is projecting that this winter, U.S. natural gas will be at the highest average price since the 2005–06 winter average. Natural gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed to five...
The Biden administration is advancing plans to cut methane emissions sharply by the end of the decade, using tougher proposed Environmental Protection Agency regulations and other efforts to hit the mark, it said Tuesday, in a move that will frustrate an oil and gas industry that says it's been cleaning up its act without a government push.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agree on Thursday to continue its policy to gradually lift oil production each month, raising the potential for the U.S. to take advantage of prices for the commodity which trade close to multiyear highs.
President Joe Biden needed a Plan B, one that Congress could approve, to take to the UN climate conference. But his new strategy is unlikely to meet the country’s emissions reduction goals for 2030.
President Biden said on Sunday that the world can't immediately stop using oil and said OPEC and Russia need to pump more of it, even as he pushes the world to pledge to cut climate-changing carbon emissions at the Glasgow climate summit this week. After three days of meeting with...
Editor, Register-Mail: Have you wondered why the store shelves are so sparse, and you can't find what you want? The global supply chain is breaking down at each turn, and America is falling down. Derek Thompson, staff writer at the Atlantic, wrote an interesting article early in October: "America is Running Out of Everything." Google and read the article. Some prescriptions are becoming sparse, paper products, car parts, building supplies, even COVID-19 test-kits. Tons of products are sitting in shipping containers, stacked on barges in our harbors, and there's a shortage of port workers, trucks and truckers.
Former Vice President Al Gore called on the world to "say goodbye to coal, oil and gas" to fight climate change in a video released Friday ahead of the upcoming UN COP 26 global warming conference. Oil, gas and coal are the source of 79% of U.S. energy consumption, according...
The recent oil spill near Huntington Beach, Calif., in which a nearly 18-mile-long offshore pipeline released thousands of gallons of crude oil not far south of Los Angeles, was the latest example in a long line of disasters caused by the fossil fuel industry. In a world where the climate crisis is quickly accelerating, putting our coastlines at serious risk from rising sea levels and more intense storms, we can’t afford any more business as usual from the offshore oil and gas industry. We have to change course now.
Indigenous people got their day in The Sun with “Activists march on Capitol” (Oct. 16 Nation & World page), but the news is not as welcoming as it sounds. It’s remarkable that indigenous people have this land taken from them yet maintain their spirit to “put our bodies on the line” in the People vs. Fossil Fuels protest. Indigenous People’s Day has zoomed up the charts, now running neck and neck with Columbus Day. Many people are reluctant to let go of Columbus Day, perceiving it as recognition of the contribution Italians have made to this country, but please note, America, so named in 1507, is derived from the Italian explorer, Amerigo Vespucci. While there’s no Amerigo day, there’s America nonstop. Emerging Indigenous People’s Day falls short of Indigeous People’s Country, but it is what it is, as the Earth spins regardless.
The oil rally hit another milestone Monday, with crude topping $85 a barrel for the first time in seven years. US oil jumped another 1.2% to trade as high as $85.07 a barrel. It's the first intraday trade above $85 since October 2014. The rebound has intensified in recent weeks...
Two Orange County cities just passed resolutions to stop oil drilling off California coasts. This is a continued knee-jerk reaction to an oil spill accident. While I, like everyone else, would like nothing better than no risk of oil spills along our coast, I also like affordable energy, don’t you? This spill is a significant issue and one that should not have happened.
263 years ago, Abraham Lincoln famously said, “A house divided among itself cannot stand!” Civil War ensued. Today, we could hardly be more divided. 50-50 in the Senate, with the Democrats having less than a 1% margin in the House. So far, only stagnation has ensued. Given that we have roughly 1.5 guns per adult can civil war be far behind?
The number of oil and gas rigs in the United States fell by 1 this week, according to Baker Hughes. The total rig count is now at 542, up 255 from this time last year, but still under the 790 active rigs as of March 2020. The U.S. oil rig...
Your problem isn’t our problem was the harsh message delivered by OPEC+ on Thursday at a post-OPEC+ meeting presser. Referring to the energy crisis soaring energy costs, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman argued that “oil is not the problem”. Indeed, the energy crisis began with a natural...
LONDON/MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Russia are more confident higher oil prices will not elicit a fast response from the U.S. shale industry, OPEC+ sources said, reflecting a desire to rebuild revenue and supporting the case against raising OPEC+ output more quickly. The two countries lead the...
