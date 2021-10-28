Letter: Time for oil independence

Indigenous people got their day in The Sun with “Activists march on Capitol” (Oct. 16 Nation & World page), but the news is not as welcoming as it sounds. It’s remarkable that indigenous people have this land taken from them yet maintain their spirit to “put our bodies on the line” in the People vs. Fossil Fuels protest. Indigenous People’s Day has zoomed up the charts, now running neck and neck with Columbus Day. Many people are reluctant to let go of Columbus Day, perceiving it as recognition of the contribution Italians have made to this country, but please note, America, so named in 1507, is derived from the Italian explorer, Amerigo Vespucci. While there’s no Amerigo day, there’s America nonstop. Emerging Indigenous People’s Day falls short of Indigeous People’s Country, but it is what it is, as the Earth spins regardless.

8 DAYS AGO