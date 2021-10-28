CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BP, Reliance take on Indian state refiners for slice of lucrative retail market

By Sambit Mohanty
spglobal.com
 7 days ago

Reliance, BP aim for 5,500 retail fuel stations over four-five years. BP, Reliance partnership a win-win for both: Platts Analytics. Uphill task for private firms in a sector dominated by state refiners. BP has launched an ambitious plan to expand presence in India's retail fuel sector through a partnership...

www.spglobal.com

