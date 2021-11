Congratulations to Tess Killpack of Salem State University, who was awarded a 2021 Racial Equity Special Research Grant for her project “The Impacts of Antiracist Practices in Gateway Introductory Biology Courses,” with her colleague and collaborator Professor Bryan Dewsbury of Florida International University. The grant comes from the Spencer Foundation, which provides funding for education research. According to the Spencer Foundation website, this specific grant hopes to “support education research projects that will contribute to understanding and ameliorating racial inequality in education.”

