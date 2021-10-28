CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3. DIY Squid Game Costume

By Cassie Sheets
Lake Geneva Regional News
 8 days ago

Since just about everyone in the world has...

thedigitalfix.com

Squid Game Halloween costumes banned by schools after kids recreate the games

The popular Netflix TV series Squid Game, which follows a group of people participating in deadly children’s games for a massive cash prize, has some schools worried. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in New York has warned parents about their children wearing costumes from the hit show after seeing students mimicking the violent games.
marysvilleonline.net

An Imaginative, DIY Halloween Costume

(Family Features) Few traditions are as popular on Halloween as picking out the perfect costume. This haunting season, think outside the box – literally – and use boxes from your recent deliveries to create a unique DIY costume, or “boxtume.”. Boxtumes are a perfect way to express your creativity and...
wfla.com

White Vans are selling out, but you can still put together a DIY Squid Game costume in time for Halloween

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “Squid Game” is a South Korean survival thriller that has become a global phenomenon. Last week, Netflix announced the show had become the company’s biggest original-series launch to date. Consequently, as reported on FOX2now, a “Squid Game” uniform is one...
Footwear News

‘Squid Game’ & These Other Halloween Costume Are the Most Popular on Instagram

It’s no surprise, really, that Netflix’s new hit series “Squid Game” is already inspiring plenty of Halloween costumes. Fans are already taking to Instagram to show off their costumes inspired by the South Korean dystopian drama, which focuses on hundreds of desperate contestants competing in a mysterious game with deadly stakes. Over the course of the show, the contestants are dressed in simple looks consisting of retro teal tracksuits featuring white accents paired with simple white slip-on shoes. As a result, white Vans and tracksuits have been trending. People have also been searching for white numbered tees and red boiler suits that are also worn throughout the series. A new study by fashion retailer New Look found “Squid Game costumes” in the top 10 for most-Instagrammed Halloween looks, with over 2,000 hashtags already. Other popular Halloween costume hashtags on Instagram include: “Clueless,” “Jessica Rabbit,” “Harry Potter” and “Beetle Juice.” While the series only made its debut on Sept. 17, the thriller has quickly become a global phenomenon. In fact, Netflix revealed in a letter to its investors that “Squid Game” is now the No. 1 program in 94 countries and its most popular show ever.
Lake Geneva Regional News

Down on the farm: A look at Bloomfield's best Cajun restaurant

From the road, The Southern Stop looks like a typical small farm, with barns and other buildings behind a thicket of trees and brush. Were it not for the sign by Highway U, one could easily pass by the new Cajun restaurant everyone’s been talking about. After all, it’s inside a former milking barn.
Lake Geneva Regional News

Top tips for beating the winter workout blues

Jillian Michaels, health and wellness expert and creator of The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels insists shorter days don't have to mean quick workouts, or perhaps even no exercise at all.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Lake Geneva Regional News

Diwali explored in 20 stunning images

Diwali marks a new year and the triumph of good over evil. Here's a look at 20 images to explain the nuanced traditions and histories of this festival of lights.
Lake Geneva Regional News

1. Make donations a regular habit.

Whether it’s an item you bought and just don’t use as often as you thought you would or a toy your child has grown out of, there’s probably something in your home you don’t need or love anymore. TikTok creator @ourminimalist life has a handy hack for removing unwanted clutter: a constantly rotating donation box by the door.
