Ginger Bread Mama

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWere poets enough to wish me you. our forms move in soft affirmations. trying not to wake up the sun. This poem is reflective of...

Roanoke Times

Spoon bread deliciousness

Thanksgiving is approaching, and many people are planning meals with loved ones. Food is almost always central to traditional gatherings and often the subject of conversations. We remember things like Grandma’s special dish with its “secret ingredient” or that time Cousin Louie followed that recipe “exactly” only to result in pink barbecue chicken for the Fourth of July.
1025theriver.com

Jodi’s Pumpkin Bread

2 cups canned pumpkin (Jodi’s modified this to 1-15 oz can of pumpkin)3 cups sugar1 cup water1 cup vegetable oil4 eggs3 1/3 cups all-purpose flour2 teaspoons baking soda2 teaspoons cinnamon1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon nutmeg3/4 teaspoon ground cloves (Jodi leaves out the cloves!) Directions. Heat the oven to...
tidymom.net

Dilly Cheese Bread (Quick Bread)

Dilly Cheese Bread is a soft and flavorful quick bread with sharp cheddar, parmesan, and dill weed weaved throughout. Perfect alongside a bowl of chili, soup, or pasta it will easily become a family favorite!. Homemade cheese bread is perfect as a snack or appetizer, but it pairs beautifully with...
Food52

Chocolate Milk Bread

Chinese-bakery-style milk bread is a versatile and pillowy-soft enriched bread. Its delicately sweet and buttery flavors make it the perfect backdrop for flavorful inclusions like matcha powder, black sesame paste, sweet potato purée, or, one of my favorites: cocoa powder. Even though I'd never had chocolate milk bread until I developed my recipe, it immediately conjured up childhood nostalgia, with a flavor like the chocolatey milk leftover from a bowl of chocolate cereal. A warm slice of chocolate milk bread is amazing with butter or jam, and it makes an excellent partner for peanut butter, channeling chocolate peanut butter cup vibes. If you have any bread leftover, after a few days, it will make the meanest French toast. You’ll soon find yourself using the dough as the base for baked buns, and I also highly encourage you to try the Chocolate Nutella Loaf from Mooncakes & Milk Bread. —Kristina Cho.
thefreshloaf.com

Skillet breads?

I first tried making Johnnie cakes with my skillet last year after watching Townsends YouTube channel. Used Jiffy's Corn Muffin mix. It works sort of, if you add melted butter to the batter. Did this yesterday morning and works real well if add a few spoonfuls of whole wheat flour...
thesouthernladycooks.com

MAPLE BANANA BREAD

This Maple Banana Bread is one of our favorites! The combination of maple and banana really goes well together. If you have followed us for any amount of time you know we love banana bread, I think there are 15 different variations on our website. We love the maple glaze on this bread, it really adds to the maple flavor.
advancedmixology.com

Ginger Rose Fizz Recipe

This fizz is a beautiful reminder that love can be found anywhere you look. With its hints of spice and floral flavor profile, the Ginger Rose Fizz would make for an excellent Valentine’s Day drink or mocktail at any time!. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Vanilla rose syrup or...
pix11.com

Pumpkin Bread French Toast

Recipe by: Vallery Lomas from the cookbook “Life is What You Bake it.”. Butter or oil, for the griddle or pan1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Drench the bread slices in the egg mixture one at a time until each is soaked, about 1 minute per side.2. Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium low heat. Once the surface of the griddle is hot (a drop of water will dance across the pan), add 2 teaspoons of butter or oil and swirl to coat the pan.3. When the oil is sizzling hot, add a coated bread slice or two to the griddle, leaving space between them. You should hear the sizzle. Cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes, then flip the slices to cook on the other side until golden brown, another 3minutes. Remove and continue to make the French toast, adding a little butter or oil to the griddle as needed. Serve warm.
henryford.com

Recipe & Video: Carrot Ginger Soup

As the weather starts to get colder, delicious soups are a perfect addition to your weekly dinner rotation. And this carrot ginger soup is no exception! Not only is it easy to make, but it has a creamy texture that will warm you from the inside out – without any of the guilt. Made from fresh carrots, ginger, onion, broth and a hint of spices, then topped with Greek yogurt to give this soup a rich and creamy finish. You can make it vegan or dairy-free by swapping the yogurt for more coconut milk or even slices of fresh oranges.
baked-theblog.com

Ginger Molasses Spice Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. Thank you for supporting Baked!. Ginger-spiked molasses spice cookies are perfect for cold weather and the holidays! With five warming spices and fancy molasses, this is a crowd favourite. Recipe excerpted from Earth to Table Bakes by Bettina Schormann and Erin Schiestel. Photography by...
mvmagazine.com

Ginger-Apple-Squash Soup

Bright and tangy, this simple squash soup is vegan, too. A new-to-me winter squash called Tetsukabuto inspired this soup, but any orange-fleshed, deeply flavored squash would work here. You’ll be pre-roasting the squash using the method in this link to yield the flesh for the soup. Don’t be tempted to use a lighter-fleshed squash like Acorn or to boil the squash; some of the deep flavor here comes from the concentration that happens when squash releases its moisture during roasting. Honeycrisp apples and a good bit of apple cider provide a strong apple note, while the top note here belongs entirely to fresh ginger – two tablespoons finely chopped. I kept the flavors in this soup simple, as an alternative to a more robust soup like this Curried Coconut Butternut Squash Soup. The result is a clean, bright, tangy soup — and it happens to be vegan. A garnish of caramelized shallots adds an unbeatable umami to the mix. (In the photo above, fresh pineapple sage blossoms are used for garnish, as well.)
midfloridanewspapers.com

Head for the bread!

Honeycomb Bread Bakers recently opened a downtown Winter Haven location with fresh breads, bagels and other goodies baked daily and later in the day patrons can grab simple, healthy lunches. Owner Benjamin Vickers said it’s a huge honor to be the “new kid on the block.”. “To see people coming...
thefreshloaf.com

Spelt Kamut Peasant Bread

I got my shipment of grain from Daybreak Mills. It was time to reorder as I was literally at the bottom of my storage buckets. I chose to make this so the grains could be the star. Recipe:. Makes 3 loaves. 125 g spelt flour (125 g Spelt berries) 125...
provincetownindependent.org

A Sweet Bread for Remembrance and Reunion

One year after my mother died, she was with me again, vividly. I was walking through a maze of graves lit by a sea of beeswax candles in a cemetery dating back to pre-Columbian times. I was in Oaxaca, Mexico, and it was midnight on Nov. 1, the height of Día de los muertos, the season of preparation and celebration that connect the living with the dead so intimately there.
feastmagazine.com

Fig & Cacao Holiday Bread

With the holidays upon us, indulgences lurk around every corner. This recipe is designed to feel indulgent while being relatively healthy. It’s vegan, sweetened with maple syrup and packed with festive yet nutritious ingredients, including figs, pumpkin seeds, cacao nibs and millet. Fig & Cacao Holiday Bread. Serves | 12...
mercerme.com

Gingered Peach spreads the love around

Joanne Cannady-Brown is the owner of the Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville and was featured on the Today Show this morning in their continuing series celebrating women-owned businesses. Cannady-Brown was lauded not only for the ‘Peach’s glorious baked goods, but for how she risked everything to start her bakery and, in...
rachaelraymag.com

Tuscan Bread & Tomato Soup

"Pappa al pomodoro is the hallmark of traditional Tuscan home cooking. It was invented to use up stale bread, placing an emphasis on ripe tomatoes. The recipe varies from area to area, from family to family, sparking debate, as is always the case when Tuscan town rivalries are provoked." —Giulia Scarpaleggia, food writer, cookbook author, and cooking instructor @julskitchen.
Boston University

Mama Meals: How to Make Tteokbokki

Our video (and recipe) shows you how to prepare this popular Korean street food meal. In the newest installment of our video cooking series Mama Meals, where students prepare a dish from home, with some long-distance assistance from family members via Zoom, Sophie Lee (Questrom’22) prepares tteokbokki, a popular savory Korean street food dish made with ramen, rice cakes, cabbage—and more. Lee was first introduced to tteokbokki when she moved to Seoul, South Korea, in elementary school. She recalls it as “the first hangout food” of her youth—something she and friends would indulge in when they were together—despite the fact that she doesn’t like most spicy foods (as her mother reminds her).
royalexaminer.com

Zucchini bread

When you add zucchini to lightly sweetened bread, the result is impossible to resist. Start to finish: 1 hour 10 minutes (10 minutes active) 1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a 10 by 5-inch loaf pan. 2. Cut off the ends of the zucchinis, then grate them using...
countryliving.com

Ginger Cake Squares with Chantilly Cream

Rich molasses, candied ginger, and all the winter spices give these moist cakes oodles of flavor. This recipe originally appeared in Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for pan. granulated sugar. blackstrap molasses. large eggs, at room temperature. all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled.
