Ginger Bread Mama

Recipe by: Vallery Lomas from the cookbook “Life is What You Bake it.”. Butter or oil, for the griddle or pan1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Drench the bread slices in the egg mixture one at a time until each is soaked, about 1 minute per side.2. Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium low heat. Once the surface of the griddle is hot (a drop of water will dance across the pan), add 2 teaspoons of butter or oil and swirl to coat the pan.3. When the oil is sizzling hot, add a coated bread slice or two to the griddle, leaving space between them. You should hear the sizzle. Cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes, then flip the slices to cook on the other side until golden brown, another 3minutes. Remove and continue to make the French toast, adding a little butter or oil to the griddle as needed. Serve warm.
