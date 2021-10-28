Ginger Bread Mama

Bright and tangy, this simple squash soup is vegan, too. A new-to-me winter squash called Tetsukabuto inspired this soup, but any orange-fleshed, deeply flavored squash would work here. You’ll be pre-roasting the squash using the method in this link to yield the flesh for the soup. Don’t be tempted to use a lighter-fleshed squash like Acorn or to boil the squash; some of the deep flavor here comes from the concentration that happens when squash releases its moisture during roasting. Honeycrisp apples and a good bit of apple cider provide a strong apple note, while the top note here belongs entirely to fresh ginger – two tablespoons finely chopped. I kept the flavors in this soup simple, as an alternative to a more robust soup like this Curried Coconut Butternut Squash Soup. The result is a clean, bright, tangy soup — and it happens to be vegan. A garnish of caramelized shallots adds an unbeatable umami to the mix. (In the photo above, fresh pineapple sage blossoms are used for garnish, as well.)

