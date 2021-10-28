CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia-Pacific Stocks Fall as Bank of Japan Holds Steady on Monetary Policy; Oil Drops Around 1%

By Eustance Huang, CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were lower on Thursday as the Bank of Japan announced its decision to hold steady on monetary policy. The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.96% to close at 28,820.09 while the Topix index shed 0.7% to 1,999.66. Retail sales in Japan fell 0.6% in September from...

