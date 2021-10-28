CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Underdog Mill Creek softball team makes surprising run to Columbus

By Will Hammock will.hammock@gwinnettdailypost.com
gwinnettprepsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach softball team is unique, and Paul Pierce has taken a variety of them to Columbus in his long coaching career at both Collins Hill and Mill Creek. Some were state championship favorites. Others weren’t expected to make a serious title challenge. Many were somewhere in between. Pierce’s current...

www.gwinnettprepsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Thursday Morning

A college football head coach has reportedly been fired on Thursday morning, according to multiple college football insiders. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Akron has fired head coach Tom Arth, who was in his third season leading the program. Arth, 40, had been the program’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nrcolumbus.com

All Four Columbus teams make NCHSAA football playoffs

Either despite or because of (take your pick) a new conference configuration and a new playoff teasm selction process (RPI ranking), all four Columbus County high schools’ football teams earned berths in the 2021 playoffs. During the previous realignment Whiteville and South Columbus were among seven 2A schools along with...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Elko Daily Free Press

Spring Creek runs off another regional sweep

SPARKS — Does winning get old?. Despite being the bell cow cross country program of the Division 3A North — and often the state — the taste of victory is always sweet for Spring Creek. On Friday, Spring Creek collected more hardware at the Division 3A North regional meet at...
SPRING CREEK, NV
jdledger.com

Softball Team In Elite Eight

Jeff Davis High’s softball team made it to the final eight and a trip to Columbus this week for the Class AA State Tournament. The Lady Jackets earned the trip to the Elite Eight with a 2-0, 8-0 sweep of Banks County last week in Homer, and they now have four shutouts in four playoff games, outscoring Putnam County and Banks County by a collective 39-0. The 25-6 Lady Jackets will play Chattooga (20-5) in an 11 a.m. game Thursday in Columbus. A win will put them in a 7 p.m. Thursday game against the winner of Lovett (22-11) and Heard County (22-10). A loss will drop them into the losers bracket for a 10 a.m. Friday game against the Lovett-Heard loser.
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pierce
Gwinnett Daily Post

Wesleyan softball overpowers Savannah Christian to seal trip to Columbus

PEACHTREE CORNERS — After a first-round bye, the No. 2 seed Wesleyan softball team swept Savannah Christian on Wednesday, securing a spot in the Elite Eight of the Class A Private state playoffs in Columbus. The Wolves won the opener 13-0, and Macey Cintron was the winning pitcher after going...
COLUMBUS, GA
northwestgeorgianews.com

SOFTBALL: Gordon Lee headed back to Columbus again

Gordon Lee playing softball in Columbus on the last weekend of October. The Navy-and-White will load up the buses next week for their annual trip to the Fountain City after rolling past Johnson County Wednesday afternoon in a battle of Lady Trojans in Chickamauga. Second-ranked Gordon Lee (28-3) will face...
SPORTS
gwinnettprepsports.com

FANS CHOICE FALL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mill Creek's Reignah Mulkin

Highlights: Had two interceptions for touchdowns and a TD catch as the Hawks went 3-0 in the South Forsyth Jamboree. Coach Alan Tallman's take: "Reignah Mulkin is a third-year player and current co-captain in our program. She's a two-way phenom as a slot receiver and cornerback. She can honestly do it all. Reignah is a matchup nightmare for opposing coaches because we're going to get her the ball in multiple ways, so it's just hard to focus on her as a rusher or pass catcher. Defensively, she's nearly impossible to beat in coverage, and her instincts as a flag puller are outstanding. Furthermore, she has handled all our punting duties this season and has very consistently pinned teams deep. Lastly, her attitude and effort on and off the field along with her competitive spirit make her irreplaceable."
FOOTBALL
nrcolumbus.com

Trio of Columbus teams host volleyball playoffs

Waccamaw Conference champion South Columbus (17–0) received a #4 seed and will host #29 South Granville (8–9) Saturday at 2 p.m. Stallions athletic officials were hoping to play the match on Friday to avoid a conflict with Yam Festival activities, but could not come to an agreement with South Granville officials.
WHITEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Underdogs#Underdog Mill Creek#Hawks
Gwinnett Daily Post

Garrett Zalewski pick-six helps Mill Creek avoid upset at Newton

COVINGTON — A defensive score saved second-ranked Mill Creek on Friday in a 17-14 victory at Newton in a non-region football matchup. Garrett Zalewski intercepted a screen pass just before halftime and returned it 62 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 14 seconds left in the second quarter. Instead of trailing 14-10 or worse if Newton’s drive continued, the Hawks (8-0) headed to halftime with a 17-14 lead.
COVINGTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Softball: Dawson County blanks Tattnall; headed to Columbus

Dawson County softball coach Justin Rickett described his team as "tough as nails." The No. 4 seeded Dawson County softball team upset No. 3 seed Tattnall County in Reidsville on Thursday, 3-0, to win the best of three series. “These girls are tough as nails,” Rickett said. “So proud and...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Ponca City News

Lady Cat softball team showed growth

Body Looking back on the recently completed 2021 Lady Cat softball season, Coach Jessica Campbell sees that her team had shown growth. “They made adjustments, they kept competing,” she said. “In the end they showed considerable growth.”. The team took its lumps against some pretty stiff competition, especially among district...
PONCA CITY, OK
Forsyth County News

Softball: Lambert sweeps Parkview to reach Columbus

LILBURN — Maddie Todd nearly missed her senior year. After suffering a torn labrum before season started, Todd had to decide whether to get season-ending surgery to repair her shoulder. Lambert coach Brooks Youngblood estimates he was about 90 percent sure that he would need to find a new right fielder.
LILBURN, GA
Post-Bulletin

Mayo surprised by draw but has played the underdog role well

The Mayo boys soccer team is used to being the underdog this postseason. That started with the Spartans' Section 1AAA semifinal against Big Nine Conference champion and intra-city rival Century, which had defeated the Spartans 1-0 during the regular season. Mayo got its revenge with a 2-1 victory that saw...
SOCCER
Gwinnett Daily Post

Unbeaten Mill Creek steps away from region play for trip to Newton

Record: 7-0 Last week: Beat Mountain View 56-0 Unbeaten Mill Creek’s stacked football schedule is full of difficult matchups, and that includes Friday night’s final non-region game at Newton. The Rams, who own victories over McEachern and Parkview, are always talented and tough to play, particularly at home. Another challenge...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Covington News

PREP FOOTBALL: Mill Creek spoils Rams homecoming, remains undefeated

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton challenged the undefeated Mill Creek on a chilly homecoming night at Homer Sharp Stadium, but the Rams’ impressive bid to break up the Hawks’ perfect season came up short as they pulled away 17-14. In the first quarter, Mill Creek took advantage of good field position, starting at mid-field. Frequent contributions from quarterback Hayden Clark and running back Donovan Journey helped keep the chains moving. From the 2-yard line, Caleb Downs took a direct snap and found his way into the end zone to give the Hawks a 7-0 lead with under five minutes remaining in the quarter.
COVINGTON, GA
Express-Star

SOFTBALL: Chickasha softball team earns postseason praise

The Chickasha softball program earned recognition. District 4A-4 released postseason awards for programs in the district, and several Chickasha players earned some sort of recognition for their play during the 2021 campaign. Chickasha head coach Lauren Whatley also earned recognition. Allison Couch got named the district's Pitcher of the Year,...
CHICKASHA, OK
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mill Creek's Arianna Cox-Cole commits to Memphis

Mill Creek junior Arianna Cox-Cole committed to the Memphis University fastpitch softball program on Friday. Cox-Cole is an outfielder and utility player who also has played basketball and competed in track and field for the Hawks.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy