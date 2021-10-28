CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Top seeds Halep, Kontaveit earn straight-set wins in Romania

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Simona Halep won a battle of generations in Romanian tennis on Wednesday by defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round of the Transylvania Open. Ruse, one of the up-and-coming talents in...

www.miamiherald.com

Janesville Gazette

Halep overcomes back injury to reach quarters in Romania

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (AP) — Top-seeded Simona Halep overcame a back injury to defeat Varvara Gracheva of Russia 6-4, 6-2 Thursday and reach the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open. Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu also had straight-set wins to advance to the last eight of the Romanian...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Kontaveit beats Halep to secure spot at WTA Finals

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (AP) — Anett Kontaveit of Estonia secured a spot at the season-ending WTA Finals after beating Simona Halep 6-2, 6-3 in the final of the Transylvania Open on Sunday. Kontaveit won her fourth title in the last 10 weeks and fifth overall. The second-seeded Kontaveit didn’t drop a...
TENNIS
Simona Halep
AFP

Holders France stunned by Canada at Billie Jean King Cup

Champions France stumbled at the first hurdle as they lost to Canada in their opening tie of the maiden Billie Jean King Cup final tournament in Prague on Monday. Canada were a late addition to the tournament, replacing Hungary after Budapest passed on the hosting rights to Prague.
TENNIS
AFP

'I did not deserve to win,' says Murray after wasting seven match points

Former world number one Andy Murray failed to convert seven match points but said he did not "deserve to win the match as I did not play well enough" after losing a three hour thriller  to lucky loser Dominik Koepfer of Germany in the Paris Masters first round on Monday. It was Koepfer, though, who showed how to take chances when they come along as he converted his first match point.
SPORTS
#Russia#Cluj Napoca#Romanian#Serbian
AFP

Djokovic survives scare to battle past Fucsovics in Paris

World number one Novak Djokovic endured a tough return to the ATP singles circuit but battled through to beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. The 34-year-old 20-time Grand Slam champion had said on Sunday his greatest fear was lack of match practice having not played since Daniil Medvedev dashed his dreams of a Grand Slam sweep in the US Open final in September. The Serbian's fears were borne out as Fucsovics put up a sterner test than the 'rabbit caught in the headlights' one he had produced when they met in the Wimbledon quarter-finals earlier this year. "It is my return to competition after almost two months of not playing in an official tournament," said Djokovic.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic makes winning return to action in Paris

Novak Djokovic was victorious on his return to action at the Rolex Paris Masters but was made to work hard by Marton Fucsovics.Djokovic took a break to recharge his batteries after seeing his calendar Grand Slam dreams ended by a US Open final loss to Daniil Medvedev in September.He showed no signs of rust in the first set against Fucsovics but the Hungarian, ranked 40th, responded well, holding onto an early break in the second to level the match.Novak's back. 💪 In his first match since the #USOpen, @DjokerNole defeats Fucsovics 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to reach R3 at the #RolexParisMasters...
TENNIS

