Top seeds Halep, Kontaveit earn straight-set wins in Romania

World number one Novak Djokovic endured a tough return to the ATP singles circuit but battled through to beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. The 34-year-old 20-time Grand Slam champion had said on Sunday his greatest fear was lack of match practice having not played since Daniil Medvedev dashed his dreams of a Grand Slam sweep in the US Open final in September. The Serbian's fears were borne out as Fucsovics put up a sterner test than the 'rabbit caught in the headlights' one he had produced when they met in the Wimbledon quarter-finals earlier this year. "It is my return to competition after almost two months of not playing in an official tournament," said Djokovic.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO