Top seeds Halep, Kontaveit earn straight-set wins in Romania

Novak Djokovic was victorious on his return to action at the Rolex Paris Masters but was made to work hard by Marton Fucsovics.Djokovic took a break to recharge his batteries after seeing his calendar Grand Slam dreams ended by a US Open final loss to Daniil Medvedev in September.He showed no signs of rust in the first set against Fucsovics but the Hungarian, ranked 40th, responded well, holding onto an early break in the second to level the match.Novak's back. 💪 In his first match since the #USOpen, @DjokerNole defeats Fucsovics 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to reach R3 at the #RolexParisMasters...
Comments / 0