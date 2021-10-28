CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Canfor Corporation releases third quarter financials

magnoliareporter.com
 7 days ago

Canfor Corporation has reported its third quarter 2021 results. The company has a sawmill in Urbana (Union County) among its holdings. -- Q3 2021 reported operating income of $331 million driven by solid lumber segment results despite a sharp decline in North American lumber prices from prior quarter all-time...

www.magnoliareporter.com

Related
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
Benzinga

Zillow Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zillow Gr their estimated earnings by 693.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,080,308,000 from...
The Press

Mercury General Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today for the third quarter of 2021:. These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in "Supplemental Schedules."
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investorsobserver.com

Highlights from ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Third Quarter Earnings Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) (dab onsemi) stock surged over 8% in premarket trading today after the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.87, surpassing estimates of $0.74 per share. Onsemi also posted record revenue of $1.74 billion, a 32% year-over-year increase. Automotive Sensor Sector Growth. Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of...
magnoliareporter.com

Weyerhaeuser reports higher earnings

Weyerhaeuser Company has reported third quarter net earnings of $482 million, or 64 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.3 billion. This compares with net earnings of $283 million, or 38 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.1 billion for the same period last year. Weyerhaeuser...
magnoliareporter.com

Murphy USA releases quarterly results

El Dorado-based Murphy USA Inc. has announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30. Net income was $104.0 million, or $3.98 per diluted share, in Q3 2021 compared to net income of $66.9 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, in Q3 2020. Total fuel contribution (retail...
Business Wire

Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT):. The business performed very well in the quarter. Nearly all of our major metrics finished better than expected, including MAUs, Revenue, Gross Margin, and Operating Income. Subscriber growth was inline and importantly, ARPU growth increased Y/Y. Additionally, we saw another quarter of significant advertising strength and user engagement metrics across many markets showed encouraging signs of growth. During the quarter, we generated positive Free Cash Flow of €99 million.
shelbycountypost.com

First Merchants Corporation announces Third Quarter 2021 earnings per ahare

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported third quarter 2021 net income of $52.8 million compared to $36.2 million during the same period in 2020, an increase of 45.7 percent. Earnings per share for the period totaled $.98 per share compared to the third quarter of 2020 result of $.67 per share. Year-to-date net income totaled $157.8 million compared to $103.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of 52.5 percent. Year-to-date earnings per share totaled $2.92 compared to $1.91 during the same period in 2020.
Sourcing Journal

Gildan Sales Up 8% on 2-Year Basis

Gildan said higher activewear and underwear sales and cost controls helped boost the bottom line in the third quarter. In a Nutshell: Gildan Activewear Inc. said Thursday that sales above pre-pandemic levels, combined with a stronger margin profile, drove record earnings for the quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, Gildan said adjusted gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was up 400 basis points primarily due to “Back to Basics” cost efficiencies and lower raw material costs, while net selling prices were essentially in line with third quarter 2019 levels. Gildan said it generated record third quarter free cash flow...
Zacks.com

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Beats on Earnings in Q1

EL - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Sales and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company recorded net sales growth in every region and product category during the quarter. It is also benefiting from impressive online business, as more consumers are shifting to online shopping amid the pandemic.
Zacks.com

Avis Budget (CAR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CAR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $10.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.7% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 96% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.
